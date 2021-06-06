Daily Sabah logo

Gaza aftermath, Tulsa and 'sea snot': Top pictures of the week

by Agencies Jun 06, 2021 12:45 pm +03 +03:00

Palestinian children stand near the window of their home in a building heavily damaged during recent Israeli strikes, more than a week after a cease-fire brought an end to 11 days of Israeli attacks, in Beit Hanun in the northern Gaza Strip, Palestine, June 1, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Edna Osborne (C) holds her head down in prayer during the dedication of a prayer wall outside of the historic Vernon African Methodist Episcopal Church in the Greenwood neighborhood during the centennial of the Tulsa Race Massacre, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, U.S., May 31, 2021.

(AP Photo)

This aerial photograph shows "sea snot," a kind of mucilage, a thick, viscous fluid produced by phytoplankton, in the Marmara Sea at a harbor on the shoreline of Istanbul, Turkey, May 30, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Maria Nieves, an indigenous Zapotec woman, covers corn dough at her home ahead of the midterm elections on June 6, in the rural village of San Bartolome Quialana, in Oaxaca state, Mexico, May 31, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

People hold LED candles to mark the anniversary of the military crackdown on a pro-democracy student movement in Beijing, outside Victoria Park in Hong Kong, June 4, 2021. A member of the committee that organizes Hong Kong's annual candlelight vigil for the victims of the Tiananmen Square crackdown was arrested early Friday on the 32nd anniversary.

(AP Photo)

Turkey's Lake Tuz is facing a drought that has caused the large lake to shrink each year. The pink hue of the body of water that is usually seen in the month of August can be seen early this year, June 6, 2021.

(DHA Photo)

The Blenheim Art Foundation's interactive sculpture by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei will be on long-term exhibit on the grounds of Blenheim Palace in Woodstock, England, June 2, 2021.

(AP Photo)

A demonstrator clashes with a riot police officer during a new protest against the government of Colombian President Ivan Duque in Medellin, Colombia, June 2, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Participants dance during the 18th annual Viennese Ball charity event at Gostiny Dvor in Moscow, Russia, May 29, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

An audience member wipes a tear as the family of George Floyd, who was killed in Minneapolis police custody, take part with others in a commemorative concert a year after his death at The Fountain of Praise church in Houston, Texas, U.S. May 30, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Palestinians look at the rubble of a building that collapsed after it was hit by airstrikes during an 11-day conflict between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel, in Gaza City, Palestine, June 1, 2021.

(AP Photo)

People listen to speakers after the remains of 215 children, some as young as 3 years old, were found at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, during a vigil in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, June 2, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

To cope with the horror of the 11-day Israeli assault on Gaza, children fly homemade kites at an event in Gaza, Palestine, June 5, 2021.

(AA Photo)

A man pushes a shopping cart loaded with bananas through a street flooded by the Negro River in downtown Manaus, Amazonas state, Brazil, June 1, 2021. Rivers around Brazil's biggest city in the Amazon rainforest have swelled to levels unseen in over a century of record-keeping, according to data published Manaus' port authorities.

(AP Photo)

A half-moon rises over Istanbul's historic Çamlıca Mosque and Galata Tower, Turkey, June 6, 2021.

(AA Photo)

