Gaza aftermath, Tulsa and 'sea snot': Top pictures of the week

Palestinian children stand near the window of their home in a building heavily damaged during recent Israeli strikes, more than a week after a cease-fire brought an end to 11 days of Israeli attacks, in Beit Hanun in the northern Gaza Strip, Palestine, June 1, 2021.
Edna Osborne (C) holds her head down in prayer during the dedication of a prayer wall outside of the historic Vernon African Methodist Episcopal Church in the Greenwood neighborhood during the centennial of the Tulsa Race Massacre, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, U.S., May 31, 2021.
This aerial photograph shows "sea snot," a kind of mucilage, a thick, viscous fluid produced by phytoplankton, in the Marmara Sea at a harbor on the shoreline of Istanbul, Turkey, May 30, 2021.
People hold LED candles to mark the anniversary of the military crackdown on a pro-democracy student movement in Beijing, outside Victoria Park in Hong Kong, June 4, 2021. A member of the committee that organizes Hong Kong's annual candlelight vigil for the victims of the Tiananmen Square crackdown was arrested early Friday on the 32nd anniversary.
Turkey's Lake Tuz is facing a drought that has caused the large lake to shrink each year. The pink hue of the body of water that is usually seen in the month of August can be seen early this year, June 6, 2021.
People listen to speakers after the remains of 215 children, some as young as 3 years old, were found at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, during a vigil in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, June 2, 2021.
A man pushes a shopping cart loaded with bananas through a street flooded by the Negro River in downtown Manaus, Amazonas state, Brazil, June 1, 2021. Rivers around Brazil's biggest city in the Amazon rainforest have swelled to levels unseen in over a century of record-keeping, according to data published Manaus' port authorities.
