Netflix has announced that comedian Chris Rock will be the first artist on the platform to perform an event live next year as the streaming service said that it will provide an opportunity to viewers to watch Rock's real-time special live, as Netflix looks to lure even more viewers away from traditional television and rising streaming competition.

The comedy show, which will be Rock's second for Netflix after 2018's "Chris Rock: Tamborine," will be available to watch in early 2023, the company said, without providing further details.

"Chris Rock is one of the most iconic and important comedic voices of our generation," said Netflix comedy vice-president Robbie Praw, in a statement. "We're thrilled the entire world will be able to experience a live Chris Rock comedy event and be a part of Netflix history.

"This will be an unforgettable moment and we're so honored that Chris is carrying this torch."

Rock, who was famously smacked in the face by actor Will Smith at the 2022 Oscars ceremony, has said he will discuss his reaction to the incident in the live Netflix set.

"People expect me to talk about the bullshit, I’m not going to talk about it right now," he said in London during his 2022 Ego Death tour that ends later this month. "I’ll get to it eventually, on Netflix.”

The streaming platform said it will give more details about the live Rock event later.

Netflix, which lost subscribers for the first time earlier this year before recently reporting a return to growth, has been experimenting with new models, including a cheaper subscription option subsidized by advertisements.

On Tuesday, the Wall Street Journal reported that Netflix was looking into offering live sports on its platform for the first time. Rivals including Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video already offer live events including sports and musical events.

Netflix hosts a live comedy festival at more than 35 venues in Los Angeles, but those shows have not yet been available to stream live on its platform.