The '90s cult movie "The Crow" is expected to fly with a new star in its new iteration, Bill Skarsgard, who last terrorized audiences as Pennywise in "It."

Skarsgard will star as Eric Draven in the supernatural revenge thriller that will be directed by Rupert Sanders, who is best known for "Snow White and the Huntsman" and "Ghost in the Shell." The script was entrusted to Zack Baylin, who was nominated for an Oscar this year for "King Richard."

Skarsgard has made a career of horror, also appearing in Hulu's “Castle Rock” series.

A toy of Eric Draven, Istanbul, Turkey, Sept. 11, 2021. (Shutterstock Photo)

Crow is a comic written and drawn by James O'Barr. The night before his wedding, musician Eric Draven (played by Brandon Lee in the 1994 version) and his fiancee are murdered by members of an inner-city gang. On the anniversary of their death, Eric rises from his grave to take his revenge. However, Brandon Lee tragically died during the filming of the movie.

The shooting of the movie's new version is expected to begin before June.