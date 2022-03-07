The Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism announced its support for 65 projects of nearly $138,000 (TL 1.98 million) consisting of script and dialogue writing for short and animated film productions.

The monetary assistance is intended to boost the development of Turkish cinema and encourage young people to step into the sector through original productions.

The projects to be supported have been evaluated by an eight-person committee that includes representatives from the cinema sector and the ministry. As the result of the committee's evaluation, the biggest slice in the pie goes to short film productions.

According to the statement made by the ministry, the increase in the number of female screenwriters and directors who received support has been remarkable. While the rate of women who received support in scenarios was 50% and 30% in the short film genre, all those who received funding in the animation genre consisted of female directors.

The ministry also announced that as movie grants will continue to be awarded in the coming months, the applications of feature films will be evaluated in March, while the documentary genre will be assessed in May.