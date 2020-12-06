Curfews, demonstrations and the moon: Top pictures of the week

A man holds a poster reading "Living yes, surviving no" during a demonstration on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 in Paris. Thousands marched in protests across France on Saturday against a contested security bill with tensions quickly rising at the Paris march as intruders set at least one car afire, broke windows and tossed projectiles at police. Saturday's marches drew a diverse lot of protesters but were focused on a security bill that includes an article aimed at banning the publication of images of police officers with the intent to cause them harm.
Protesters hold a rally outside the base of the 11th Infantry Regiment, a palace security unit under the direct command of the Thai king on Nov. 29, 2020 in Bangkok, Thailand. Pro-democracy demonstrators are continuing their protests calling for the government to step down and for reforms to the constitution and the monarchy, despite legal charges being filed against them and the possibility of violence from their opponents or a military crackdown.
