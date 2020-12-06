Curfews, demonstrations and the moon: Top pictures of the week

A man holds a poster reading "Living yes, surviving no" during a demonstration on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 in Paris. Thousands marched in protests across France on Saturday against a contested security bill with tensions quickly rising at the Paris march as intruders set at least one car afire, broke windows and tossed projectiles at police. Saturday's marches drew a diverse lot of protesters but were focused on a security bill that includes an article aimed at banning the publication of images of police officers with the intent to cause them harm.

(AP Photo)