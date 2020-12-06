Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

Curfews, demonstrations and the moon: Top pictures of the week

by DAILY SABAH WITH AGENCIES Dec 06, 2020 7:30 pm +03 +03:00

A man holds a poster reading "Living yes, surviving no" during a demonstration on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 in Paris. Thousands marched in protests across France on Saturday against a contested security bill with tensions quickly rising at the Paris march as intruders set at least one car afire, broke windows and tossed projectiles at police. Saturday's marches drew a diverse lot of protesters but were focused on a security bill that includes an article aimed at banning the publication of images of police officers with the intent to cause them harm.

(AP Photo)

Lightning sparks in the sky atop of the empty Beira Rio stadium in Porto Alegre, Brazil, before the start of the closed-door Copa Libertadores football match between Brazil's Internacional and Argentina's Boca Juniors on Dec. 2, 2020.

(AFP Photo)

Rohingyas are seen inside a tent as they wait to get on board a ship that will take them to Bhasan Char island in Chattogram, Bangladesh, Dec. 4, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

The full moon seen in New York from behind the Edge Hudson Yards building.

(AA Photo)

Snow covers the lake of the Balıklı Plateau in Turkey's northern province Trabzon. With the cold arriving Lake Balıklı has completely frozen over and access to other villages.

A boy plays in a fumigation cloud sprayed by a municipal worker at a residential area in Ahmedabad, India, Dec. 3, 2020.

(AP Photo)

A Seagull flies over the Süleymaniye mosque silhouetted during a sunset in Istanbul, Turkey.

(AFP Photo)

The full moon rises beyond a statue of a Native American scout on a bluff overlooking downtown Kansas City, Mo., Nov. 29, 2020.

(AP Photo)

A man jumps on a partially frozen Lake Çıldır in Turkey's northwestern province Kars.

(AA Photo)

Protesters hold a rally outside the base of the 11th Infantry Regiment, a palace security unit under the direct command of the Thai king on Nov. 29, 2020 in Bangkok, Thailand. Pro-democracy demonstrators are continuing their protests calling for the government to step down and for reforms to the constitution and the monarchy, despite legal charges being filed against them and the possibility of violence from their opponents or a military crackdown.

(AP Photo)

A woman who fled from attacks by armed militants in the Sahel region walks with her children at a camp for internally displaced people (IDPs) in Kaya, Burkina Faso.

(Reuters Photo)

Pigeons fly over the Gateway of India at sunrise in Mumbai on Dec. 1, 2020.

(AFP Photo)

RECOMMENDED

This website uses cookies

OK

Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.