Istanbul's historical 1948 Atlas Theater offers a selection of award-winning movies for December.

Located in the heart of Beyoğlu, hosting numerous galas, local cinemas and blockbusters with its renewed digital infrastructure, as well as hosting performing arts and concerts, the highly anticipated independent films will be screened in the theatre.

Within the scope of the selection, "Holy Spider," "Sick of Myself" and "Burning Days" will meet cinemagoers throughout the month.

'Holy Spider'

Written and directed by the Iranian director Ali Abbasi, who had a great debut in the world of international cinema with the movie "Border," his latest movie "Holy Spider" takes its theme from a real-life misogynist serial killer. Based on the true story of serial killer Saeed Hanaei, who killed 16 women before he was caught in 2001, "Holy Spider" brings to the screen the captivating and compelling story behind one of Iran's most notorious killers. Having made its world premiere at this year's Cannes Film Festival, Zar Amir-Ebrahimi won the Best Actress Award and was widely praised for her bold performance.

A coproduction of Denmark, Germany, Sweden and France, "Holy Spider" can be watched on Dec. 3, 7.

'Sick of Myself'

Norwegian director Kristoffer Borgli, known for his short films, video clips, commercials and his first feature film "DRIB" (2017), "Sick of Myself," appears as a harsh critique of the image culture of modern society. Making its world premiere in the "Un Certain Regard" section at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, it tells the story of a woman who is overshadowed by her boyfriend's success, she decides to make a vicious plan to get her "deserved" place in Oslo's cultural elite.

The Hollywood Reporter magazine describes the story of Signe, who goes on a dead-end path to constantly garner attention, pity and sympathy as "a disastrous, funny, shamelessly appealing, delightful and devilish feast."

It can be watched on Dec. 2, 6 and 8.

'Burning Days'

"Burning Days" by director and screenwriter Emin Alper had its world premiere at the 75th Cannes Film Festival and winning 21 awards in different local and foreign film festivals, will meet the audience in December in Atlas 1948 as part of the "12th International Crime and Punishment Film Festival."

Starring Selahattin Paşalı and Ekin Koç, "Burning Days" is set in a small town in the Turkish heartland of Anatolia that is dealing with water and political crises, the film focuses on a young and dedicated prosecutor.

A coproduction of Türkiye, France, Germany, Holland, Greece and Croatia, "Burning Days," will be screened on Dec. 14, 17 and 28.