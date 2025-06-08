Disney’s heartwarming live-action remake “Lilo & Stitch” held firm atop the North American box office for a third straight weekend, pulling in $32.5 million, according to industry estimates released Sunday.

The reimagined version of the beloved 2002 animated classic has now amassed $335.8 million domestically and $436 million overseas, Exhibitor Relations reported.

Starring Maia Kealoha as Lilo alongside Hannah Waddingham, Courtney B. Vance and Zach Galifianakis, the film also features Chris Sanders reprising his iconic voice role as Stitch, the lovable blue mischief-maker.

Debuting in second place at $25 million was Lionsgate’s “Ballerina,” a “John Wick” spin-off starring Ana de Armas as a dancer-turned-contract killer, and co-starring Anjelica Huston. Keanu Reeves makes a brief appearance as the hitman Wick.

“This is a weak opening for an action thriller spin-off,” said David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research.

“Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning” – the latest, and ostensibly last, in the hugely successful Tom Cruise spy thriller series based on a 1960s TV show – took third place with $15 million.

The Paramount film has now grossed more than $449 million worldwide.

In fourth place was Sony’s “Karate Kid: Legends,” a sequel featuring Ralph Macchio – the star of the original 1984 classic – and action flick icon Jackie Chan, along with Ben Wang in the title role.

It made $8.7 million at the domestic box office in its second week in theaters.

Finishing up the top five was Warner Bros. and New Line’s horror film “Final Destination: Bloodlines,” with $6.5 million. It has grossed $123.6 million so far at the domestic box office.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

“The Phoenician Scheme” ($6.25 million)

“Bring Her Back” ($3.5 million)

“Dan Da Dan: Evil Eye” ($3.1 million)

“Sinners” ($2.9 million)

“Thunderbolts” ($2.5 million)