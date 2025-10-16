The Divriği Great Mosque and Hospital, listed as a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage site and described by European scholars as "Anatolia’s Alhambra," will be the subject of a new documentary.

According to an official statement, filming of the documentary titled “Divriği Great Mosque and Hospital: The Miracle of Sound” has begun with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the General Directorate of Foundations and the Sivas Governorship.

An interior view of the Divriği Great Mosque and Hospital in Sivas, eastern Türkiye, May 29, 2025. (AA Photo)

The documentary will bring together numerous scholars and artists from Türkiye and abroad to explore various aspects of the mosque located in the Divriği district of Sivas, eastern Türkiye. It will delve into the historical background, narrative, cultural significance and unique acoustic qualities of the site. Additionally, the healing properties of sound – an important element connected to the structure – will be a key focus.

Beyond the architectural and historical features of the mosque, the documentary will highlight the design of the hospital (darüşşifa) as a center for healing through sound, while also shedding light on its relevance to contemporary acoustic science.

Among the distinguished contributors featured in the documentary are music researcher Ivana Mihaljinec, who conducted the first thesis study on the monument; professor Haydar Sur, dean of the Faculty of Medicine at Üsküdar University; architect professor Uğur Tuztaşı; brain surgeon Dr. Ismail Hakkı Aydın; art history scholars Erdal Eser and Hayri Fehmi Yılmaz; historian Ahmet Taşağıl; mapping engineer Tuğrul Göçmen and musician Aydın Sarman.

The documentary is produced by Aydın Sarman and directed by Hasan Kalender.