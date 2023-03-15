"Burning Days," by director and screenwriter Emin Alper, has been nominated as one of the five films for the LUX Audience Award, which is organized by the European Parliament and the European Film Academy in partnership with the European Commission and Europa Cinema.

Set in a small town in the Turkish heartland of Anatolia that is dealing with water and political crises, the film focuses on a young and dedicated prosecutor. The film is Alper’s fourth movie following "Beyond the Hill," "Frenzy" and "A Tale of Three Sisters."

The lead actors, Selin Yeninci and Ekin Koç, attended the screening of the film at Cinéma Galeries in Belgium. The duo later participated in a question-and-answer event at the European Parliament. They also met with Sabine Verheyen, the chair of the European Parliament's Committee on Culture and Education.

Ekin Koç shared these moments on his social media account and said: "It was a great pleasure to meet with Sabine Verheyen. Thank you very much for your nice conversation and hospitality."

The results of the LUX Audience Award will be announced on June 12.