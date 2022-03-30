American director Marvin J. Chomsky, a four-time Emmy winner, has died at the age of 92.

Chomsky passed away in his sleep on Monday, TheWrap news outlet said on Tuesday night, citing the director's son.

He won the Emmy award for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series (1978's "Holocaust"), Outstanding Directing for a Miniseries, Movie or Dramatic Special (1980's "Attica" and 1982's "Inside the Third Reich"), and Outstanding Miniseries (1986's "Peter the Great").

During the late 1960s, Chomsky directed eleven episodes of the television series "The Wild Wild West." He also directed episodes of "Star Trek" and "Gunsmoke." His feature film credits included 1971's "Evil Knievel," 1975's "Live A Little, Steal A Lot," 1976's "Mackintosh and T.J.," 1979's "Good Luck, Miss Wyckoff," and 1984's "Tank."