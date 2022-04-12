Turkish director Tekin Girgin has been selected to the jury of the 2022 Emmy Awards, which are described as the "Oscars of Television" in the United States.

Director Tekin Girgin stated to Anadolu Agency (AA) that the Emmy Awards are divided into three categories as the "International Emmy," "Daytime Emmy" and "Primetime Emmy" and said that he was selected for the 64th Daytime Emmy and 74th Primetime Emmy jury.

Girgin stated that he was extremely proud to be selected for this jury.

"As a writer and director, it is an incredible feeling to be a member of the jury for the Emmy in the world's movie center, Hollywood," he said.

"As a citizen of Turkey, experiencing this feeling is the most concrete way of being an example to the next generation, that young people should follow their dreams, not lose hope and believe that nothing is impossible," he added.

The award-winning writer and director Tekin's story begins in a small village in Ağrı, eastern Turkey, and stretches to Hollywood. Following his dreams, he started to work as a graphic designer in New York and later was granted a scholarship by the Santa Barbara's Brooks Institute Film School.