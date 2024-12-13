The premiere of renowned Turkish director Ferzan Özpetek's latest film, "Diamanti," was held in Rome. This marks Özpetek's 15th feature-length film in his distinguished career.

The gala took place at The Space Moderno Cinema in Rome, where Özpetek and the film's cast appeared on the red carpet. Among the stars were actors Luisa Ranieri, Jasmine Trinca, Stefano Accorsi, Aurora Giovinazzo, Milena Mancini, Luca Barbarossa, Loredana Cannata, Paola Minaccioni, Geppi Cucciari, Kasia Smutniak and Mara Venier. Turkish actor Ilker Kaleli also joined the event, showing his support for the film.

In the morning before the gala, Özpetek and the cast participated in a photocall event at the famous Spanish Steps in Rome, where they posed for photographers as part of a press promotion.

During an interview with the Italian media before the gala, Özpetek shared his thoughts on "Diamanti" and its portrayal of women in prominent roles. He explained, "I always thought about making a film with only female actors, but I never had the courage to do it, thinking it would be too difficult."

He added: "At first, when I said I would work with 18 actresses, everyone wished me ‘good luck.’ But the opposite happened. Women are superior in life and I have always learned a lot from them. This will be one of the unforgettable films of my career. For me, this film is a turning point, as it opened up a new perspective."

Diamanti tells the story of a group of women surrounding a large tailoring shop, and it will be released in Italian theaters on Dec. 19.