Turkish director Ferzan Özpetek's new installation "Venetika” is being exhibited in MAXXI, one of the leading modern art museums in the Italian capital city of Rome.

"Venetika," which Özpetek designed for the 58th Venice Biennale in 2019, depicts Venice with images from the city, accompanied by actress Kasia Smutniak's performance on the water and the voice of Turkish singer Sezen Aksu.

Curated by Giovanna Zabotti, the installation is exhibited in a red cube measuring 7 by 7 meters, the interior of which was furnished with wood as a reference to the bridges of the city of Venice.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the work, Özpetek said that the idea of his installation was conceived three years ago. “Zabotti of Venice Biennial called me and told me that they want to exhibit a short film on Venice by a world-renowned director at the organization. I was preparing ‘Madame Butterfly’ at that time and refused the offer,” he said.

A view of the installation "Venetika" by Ferzan Özpetek at MAXXI, Rome, Italy, March 28, 2022. (AA Photo)

Although he turned down the proposal, Özpetek told Giovanna that he has always thought of Venice as a very beautiful woman, and this may be an inspiration for the short film to be shown at the biennial. “I suggested a movie in which a beautiful woman like Smutniak disappears in the water, comes out again, disappears again with the images of Venice passing over these scenes. When Giovanna told me that the Venice Pavilion could offer a submerged experience, I decided to prepare the work upon this coincidence.”

Özpetek also said: "The installation could not be exhibited around the world due to the pandemic. It is a great thing for me to showcase it in MAXXI. I also want this work to be displayed in Istanbul.”

"Venetika" can be visited at the MAXXI until April 30.