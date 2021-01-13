The 21st edition of the International Frankfurt Turkish Film Festival, which is held in Germany, will take place June 20-25 this year. As in previous years, the festival will promote feature-length movies, documentaries and short movies shot by universities.

The submission of productions, including short and full-length movies and documentaries, will begin Friday and run through Feb. 15. They will then be forwarded to Turkish and German juries on March 1 and March 15 for review.

The 2020 awards, which could not be distributed due to coronavirus restrictions, will also be presented to last year's winners on June 22. Awards for 2021 will be handed out at the closing ceremony on June 25.

The Frankfurt Turkish Film Festival was founded in 2004 by the Turkish Culture and Tourism Ministry's Frankfurt cultural attache in cooperation with the Turkish Film Festival and Intercultural Transfer Association. It aims to promote economic and cultural sharing between Turkish and German societies through cinema.