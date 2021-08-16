Daily Sabah logo

Vintage wheels on display at 2021 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance

by Getty Images Aug 16, 2021 12:34 pm +03 +03:00

Since 1950, the annual Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance has hosted the world's most beautiful and expensive collectible cars for a week of lavish parties, blue-chip auctions, glamorous rallies and exclusive high-roller meetings.

A 1922 Hispano-Suiza H6B Labourdette Skiff, second right, lined up with other classic vehicles at the 2021 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance in Pebble Beach, California, U.S., Aug. 15, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Attendees gather around vehicles at the 2021 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance in Pebble Beach, California, U.S., Aug. 15, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A 1929 Duesenberg J LeBaron Dual Cowl Phaeton on display, in Pebble Beach, California, U.S., Aug. 15, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Attendees view a 1971 Porsche 917K Coupe (R) at the 2021 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, in Pebble Beach, California, U.S., Aug. 15, 2021.

(Getty Images)

The interior of the 1938 Mercedes-Benz 540K Autobahn Kurier, winner of the Best of Show award at the 2021 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance in Pebble Beach, California, U.S., Aug. 15, 2021.

(Getty Images)

The hood ornament of a 1933 Cadillac 452C Fleetwood Convertible Coupe on display at the 2021 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, in Pebble Beach, California, U.S., Aug. 15, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A 1937 Bugatti Type 57S Corsica Drophead Coupe (R) at the 2021 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance in Pebble Beach, California, U.S., Aug. 15, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Exhibitors clean a 1937 Delahaye 135 M Figoni & Falaschi Cabriolet, in Pebble Beach, California, U.S., Aug. 15, 2021.

(Getty Images)

An attendee views a Mercedes-Benz 300SL, in Pebble Beach, California, U.S., Aug. 15, 2021.

(Getty Images)

The 1938 Mercedes-Benz 540K Autobahn Kurier, winner of the Best of Show award at the 2021 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance in Pebble Beach, California, U.S., Aug. 15, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A side view of the 1938 Mercedes-Benz 540K Autobahn Kurier, in Pebble Beach, California, U.S., Aug. 15, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Exhibitors work on a 1931 Miller 122 DePalma-Miller Special, in Pebble Beach, California, U.S., Aug. 15, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Attendees view a 1931 Mercedes-Benz 38/250 SSK Roadster, in Pebble Beach, California, U.S., Aug. 15, 2021.

(Getty Images)

The back view of a 1935 Duesenberg SJ Morman Meteor Speedster, in Pebble Beach, California, U.S., Aug. 15, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Attendees view a 1954 750 Monza Ferrari, in Pebble Beach, California, U.S., Aug. 15, 2021.

(Getty Images)

An aerial view of the attendees gathering around vehicles at the 2021 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, California, U.S., Aug. 15, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A tool kit sits underneath a 1952 Ferrari 340 Mexico Vignale Berlinetta, in Pebble Beach, California, U.S., Aug. 15, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A 1937 Talbot-Lago T150C Figoni & Falaschi Coupe, in Pebble Beach, California, U.S., Aug. 15, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Exhibitors ride in a 1905 Columbia Electric vehicle, in Pebble Beach, California, U.S., Aug. 15, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Attendees view a 1964 Ferrari 250 GTO Scaglietti Berinetta, in Pebble Beach, California, U.S., Aug. 15, 2021.

(Getty Images)

An exhibitor wipes down a vehicle at the 2021 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance in Pebble Beach, California, U.S., Aug. 15, 2021.

(Getty Images)

