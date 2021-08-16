Vintage wheels on display at 2021 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance

Since 1950, the annual Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance has hosted the world's most beautiful and expensive collectible cars for a week of lavish parties, blue-chip auctions, glamorous rallies and exclusive high-roller meetings.
A 1922 Hispano-Suiza H6B Labourdette Skiff, second right, lined up with other classic vehicles at the 2021 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance in Pebble Beach, California, U.S., Aug. 15, 2021.
