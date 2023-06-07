Cloudwards, one of the leading publications in cloud technology, released a comprehensive study highlighting the genre preferences of TV and movie enthusiasts in 2023 across multiple countries, including Türkiye. The research, based on data from popular streaming platforms, unveils fascinating insights into the viewing habits of Turkish audiences and provides a glimpse into global genre trends.

The data was taken from popular streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, HBO, Disney, Google, Amazon and iTunes, unveiling intriguing genre preferences shaped by cultural factors.

According to the study, action emerges as the most popular genre among Turkish viewers, captivating them with its adrenaline-pumping narratives and thrilling experiences. From high-speed chases to explosive fight sequences, Turkish streaming enthusiasts are drawn to the heart-pounding excitement that action movies and TV shows provide.

Following closely behind the action, comedy showcases Turkish viewers' appreciation for light-hearted humor and laughter-inducing content. The study reveals that comedy holds a special place in the hearts of Turkish audiences, offering a welcome escape from the daily grind and providing an avenue for shared laughter and entertainment.

In contrast to the strong preference for action and comedy, Cloudwards' research indicates that documentaries have limited popularity among Turkish viewers, with only 1.45% expressing a fondness for this genre. Similarly, romance movies have a relatively low preference, with only 1.93% of Turkish streaming enthusiasts indicating their interest in romantic narratives.

Global scene

English-speaking countries, including Australia, the United States and the United Kingdom, share a love for dramas, with a significant majority favoring this genre above all others. The emotional depth and compelling storytelling of dramas resonate strongly with viewers in these countries.

The allure of action movies also reigns supreme across Asia, from India to Vietnam. Meanwhile, comedy takes the lead in Malaysia and the Maldives, eliciting contagious laughter that reverberates throughout these nations.

In the Caribbean and South America, animated movies and series enjoy a dominant position, with countries such as Brazil, the Bahamas, Bolivia, Jamaica and Mexico embracing the colorful and imaginative world of animation.

Spain and Singapore are the only countries in 2023 where the sci-fi genre enjoys exclusive preference. These countries' reputations for technological innovation and creative prowess likely contribute to the popularity of science fiction narratives.