Following a period marred by scandal and multiple tumultuous years, the Golden Globes are poised for a resurgence.

The revamped group, now a for-profit endeavor with a larger and more diverse voting body, announced its nominations Monday for its January awards show.

"Barbie” tops all nominees with nine, while "Oppenheimer” followed closely behind with eight.

Here are a selection of other nominees:

Best drama movie: "Anatomy of a Fall,” "Killers of the Flower Moon,” "Maestro,” "Oppenheimer,” "Past Lives,” and "The Zone of Interest.”

Best actor in a television drama: Brian Cox, "Succession”; Kieran Culkin, "Succession”; Gary Oldman, "Slow Horses”; Pedro Pascal, "The Last of Us”; Jeremy Strong, "Succession”; and Dominic West, "The Crown.”

Female actor in a television comedy: Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary”; Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear”; Elle Fanning, "The Great”; Selena Gomez, "Only Murders in the Building”; and Natasha Lyonne, "Poker Face.”

Male actor in a television comedy: Bill Hader, "Barry”; Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building”; Jason Segel, "Shrinking”; Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building”; Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso”; and Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear.”

In addition to nominations for films, shows and actors, segmented between comedy/musical and drama, the 2024 show will have two new categories: cinematic and box office achievement and best stand-up comedian on television.

Analysts expect films like "Barbie,” "Oppenheimer,” "Killers of the Flower Moon,” "Maestro,” "Poor Things” and "The Color Purple” will be among the top nominees.

The 81st Golden Globe Awards will be the first major broadcast of the awards season, with a new home on CBS. While to audiences it might look similar on the surface, it’s been a tumultuous few years behind the scenes following a bombshell report in the Los Angeles Times. The 2021 report found that there were no Black members in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which votes on the awards.