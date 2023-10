In Türkiye, a three-day national mourning period has been declared for those who lost their lives in Israel's attack on the hospital in Gaza.

"As Türkiye, we deeply feel the great pain experienced by our Palestinian brothers. In respect for the thousands of martyrs, most of whom are children and innocent civilians, our country has declared a three-day national mourning," President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan shared on his social media account. Istanbul, Türkiye, Oct. 19, 2023.

AA