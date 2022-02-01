Scandinavia's biggest film festival continues to offer new cinematic experiences in its 2022 iteration. The Gothenburg Film Festival presented 20 minutes of hypnosis ahead of the featured movies to bring a fresh dimension to the seventh art.

"We have built this hypnotic cinema to experiment with the film experience, to challenge our ideas about how to watch a film," Jonas Holmberg, director of the festival in southwest Sweden, said.

The first experimental session took place on Sunday evening in front of just a few dozen people – due to COVID-19 restrictions.

In lieu of trailers, the audience got a live session with hypnotist Fredrik Praesto, before a viewing of "Land of Dreams," by the Iranian-American director Shirin Neshat.

This handout photo made available by the Goteborg Film Festival shows the Stora Teatern in Gothenburg, Sweden, Jan. 30, 2022. (AFP)

Standing on stage in front of a large hypnotic spiral, Praesto began with physical exercises – such as asking audience members to bringing their hands together as if they were magnets and to close their eyes.

After a 20-second countdown, the audience reopened their eyes and the film began. After the credits started rolling, there was another countdown for the audience to break the hypnosis.

The viewers said the sensations they experienced ranged from a form of stupor to a much stronger concentration, the volunteers reported.

"You get rid of all the noises and the distractions and all of that and also with the sound you really get into the movie," Jonna Blumborg, a young audience member, said.

"I tried to do those things that he told us, like feel the textures of fabrics, skin, hair and so on and it was easier to focus because of the environment, total black, just the light screen," her friend Louise Nilsson added.

This handout photo made available by the Goteborg Film Festival shows hypnotist Fredrik Praesto addressing the audience prior to the first screening of the Hypnotic Cinema at the Stora Teatern in Gothenburg, Sweden, Jan. 30, 2022. (AFP)

Another spectator, Fredrik Sandsten, explained it as entering "a sort of very pleasant state of mind."

The Gothenburg Film Festival has made a habit of offering unusual experiences to its audiences.

Last year, to follow COVID-19 rules, it offered a week of screenings to just one person, in the lighthouse of a deserted island off the coast.

A nurse exhausted by work during the pandemic was selected as the lone viewer.