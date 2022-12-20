World-famous director Guy Ritchie's new movie "The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare," starring Henry Cavill and Mexican actress Eiza Gonzalez will be shot in Antalya's botanical park and various other districts of the city.

Ritchie, who shot almost all the scenes of his previous movie "Operation Fortune," about two years ago, once more preferred the famous holiday resort Antalya for his film production.

The permission for shooting the movie was received last month and the movie crew started to set the plateau in the Antalya Exhibition Area (EXPO). Besides, the shooting is to take place in other districts such as Demre, Konyaaltı, Kemer, Alanya and Manavgat. Starting from January, the shooting will continue until April and the actors will stay in Antalya.

Yeliz Gül Ege, president of Antalya Promotion Foundation, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that Antalya is now a world city as it hosts millions of foreign tourists every year. Reiterating that the city witnessed the filming of local and foreign movies before, Ege noted Antalya gained significant firsthand experience in the cinema industry.

Also expressing that Antalya is an advantageous option for many thanks to its ranging opportunities, Ege said: "With its climate, nature, transportation and accommodation facilities, Antalya is an ideal city for the cinema industry. Each film crew who come here leave satisfied."

Ege also emphasized that thanks to Guy Ritchie and Jason Statham's social media posts about Türkiye, assisted in the city's rise to fame.

Acclaiming that the famous director Ritchie chose Antalya for the film for the second time, she said: "Guy is a successful director and works with world-renowned actors. The fact that these names have come to Antalya is a huge deal for the country. It is an honor for the city that such a director has chosen Antalya for the second time. The city's star will shine more because Antalya offers the desired quality of service."

"The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare" based on Damien Lewis' novel, is inspired by actual events. Cavill and Gonzalez will play the lead roles in Ritchie's new espionage movie set during World War II.

Ritchie and Arash Amel wrote the screenplay orbiting around a secret World War II organization created by then-British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and James Bond creator Ian Fleming.