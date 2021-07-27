Daily Sabah logo

From tallest to smallest: World leaders according to height

by DAILY SABAH Jul 27, 2021 1:53 pm +03 +03:00

Aleksandar Vucic

Serbia’s President Vucic stands at a proud 1.99 m, towering over his counterparts in many a group photo.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L), President of France Emmanuel Macron (R), welcome Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic (2-R) for a meeting of Balkan leaders at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Monday, April 29, 2019.

(AP Photo)

Donald Trump

Former U.S. President Trump might not seem like the tallest but at 1.90 m he is relatively tall compared to other world leaders. Some claim he is a bit taller, but that can be put down to his hair more than anything.

Trump walks out of the White House in Washington, DC, Oct. 27, 2020.

(Getty Images)

Justin Trudeau

Close to his southern neighbor, Canada’s Prime Minister Trudeau stands at 1.88 m.

Trudeau arrives for the "family photo" on the first day of the Group of Seven leaders summit in Carbis Bay, U.K., June 11, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

At 1.85 m Turkey’s president might not be the tallest of the politicians but he is taller than the average Turkish man.

Erdoğan walks to greet Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey, Aug. 28, 2017.

(AP Photo)

Joe Biden

Quite a bit shorter and a tad older than his predecessor U.S. President Biden is 1.82 m tall.

Biden arrives at an event marking the 31st anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 26, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Boris Johnson

Britain's Prime Minister doesn’t only represent his country as a politician but also the average height of a U.K. male at 1.75 m.

Johnson delivers a speech about plans to "level up" the country during his visit to the U.K. Battery Industrialisation Centre in Coventry, England, July 15, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Xi Jinping

China’s president is taller than his predecessors at 1.75 m.

Xi walks off the stage during an inauguration ceremony in Macau, China, Dec. 20, 2019.

(Getty Images)

Vladimir Putin

Russia’s President Putin stands at 1.7 m, dwarfed by his counterparts.

Putin is seen during a military parade marking Russia's Navy Day, on July 25, 2021, in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

(Getty Images)

Angela Merkel

Germany’s departing Chancellor Merkel stands at 1.65 m – the average height of a German woman.

Merkel addresses the media after a virtual "summit of the Berlin process on the western Balkans 2021" in Berlin, Germany, July 5, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Kim Jong Un

North Korea’s leader is just a tad shorter than Merkel at 1.63 m.

In this image released by the country's Korean Central News Agency, Kim Jong Un speaks during the fourth-day sitting of the 3rd Plenary Meeting of 8th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang, North Korea in this image released June 18, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Michael D. Higgins

Irish President Higgins is the shortest active world leader at 1.60 m.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge walk around the grounds of Aras an Uachtarain with President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins and his wife Sabina Coyne in Dublin, Ireland, on March 3, 2020.

(Getty Images)

Mahmoud Ahmadinejad

The former president of Iran tops Higgins by three centimeters, standing at 1.57 m.

Ahmadinejad addresses the U..N General Assembly in New York, U.S., Sept. 26, 2012.

(Getty Images)

