From tallest to smallest: World leaders according to height

Serbia’s President Vucic stands at a proud 1.99 m, towering over his counterparts in many a group photo.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L), President of France Emmanuel Macron (R), welcome Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic (2-R) for a meeting of Balkan leaders at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Monday, April 29, 2019.
Former U.S. President Trump might not seem like the tallest but at 1.90 m he is relatively tall compared to other world leaders. Some claim he is a bit taller, but that can be put down to his hair more than anything.
Trump walks out of the White House in Washington, DC, Oct. 27, 2020.
Britain's Prime Minister doesn’t only represent his country as a politician but also the average height of a U.K. male at 1.75 m.
Johnson delivers a speech about plans to "level up" the country during his visit to the U.K. Battery Industrialisation Centre in Coventry, England, July 15, 2021.
North Korea’s leader is just a tad shorter than Merkel at 1.63 m.
In this image released by the country's Korean Central News Agency, Kim Jong Un speaks during the fourth-day sitting of the 3rd Plenary Meeting of 8th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang, North Korea in this image released June 18, 2021.
Irish President Higgins is the shortest active world leader at 1.60 m.
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge walk around the grounds of Aras an Uachtarain with President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins and his wife Sabina Coyne in Dublin, Ireland, on March 3, 2020.
