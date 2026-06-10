Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow has come under fire after appearing in a promotional campaign for a high-end residential development in Israel, drawing criticism from activists and social media users amid heightened scrutiny of public figures' ties to the country.

Paltrow, 53, is the face of the "51 PARK" project, a high-end residential development in the coastal city of Herzliya, developed by Israeli real estate company Aviv Melisron.

In a promotional video released by the company, Paltrow is shown preparing for her day in a luxury apartment while highlighting the benefits of living near a park.

"There's a reason the world's most iconic buildings are by a park," she says in the advertisement, before directing a driver to take her to the advertised building.

The campaign has sparked highly polarized reactions online, with many condemning the timing of the commercial and accusing the star of being "tone-deaf" and "complicit" amid Israel's ongoing attacks in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

She has drawn criticism on social media for promoting luxury residences that critics say were built on land tied to displaced Palestinians, with some accusing the actress of helping legitimize occupation and dispossession. The development stands on a coastal site associated with al-Haram, a Palestinian village whose residents were forcibly displaced during the 1948 Nakba. The coastal site was once the location of the Palestinian village of al-Haram, whose residents were forcibly displaced during the events leading up to the establishment of Israel. Critics say the village was emptied following Zionist attacks and later repopulated by Jewish settlers.

Israel's genocide in Gaza since October 2023 has killed nearly 73,000 Palestinians and injured more than 173,000, most of them women and children, according to Palestinian figures.