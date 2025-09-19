For the first time, a full line-up of movies will compete at Busan's International Film Festival, as it looks to celebrate "progressive" and "humane" regional cinema, the jury said Thursday.

The 30th edition of Asia's largest film festival is being revamped this year with a "historic" competition between 14 titles, including four from South Korea.

Previous editions have only seen small-scale competitions.

A seven-member jury, headed by South Korean filmmaker Na Hong-jin and featuring directors and actors from the region, will select the winners.

The entries – six by women filmmakers and five debut features – range from emerging talents to seasoned directors and explore themes including teenage pregnancy, infectious disease, media censorship and domestic violence.

The winning film will be screened as the festival's closer.

"The world itself is going through a lot of crisis," Indian actress-director and jury member Nandita Das told reporters Thursday.

"I hope we will choose films that are progressive, that are humane, that bring the world closer."

Fellow member and "Pachinko" director Kogonada said he was "hungry for Asian sensibilities."

"There is some flavor of Asian cinema that is different and distinct," he added.

It has taken around three decades for the festival to gain the "confidence" to launch a full-fledged competition, organizers said.

"For a festival to run a competition section, it needs the ability to attract films truly worthy of competing," program director Karen Park told Agence France-Presse (AFP).

"In the early years, we may not have had that confidence, but now I believe we do."

The lineup features Taiwanese megastar Shu Qi's directorial debut, "Girl," a coming-of-age drama about a young girl coping with abusive parents.

It also has acclaimed Sri Lankan filmmaker Vimukthi Jayasundara's "Spying Stars," which follows a scientist confronting a mysterious pandemic.

The four South Korean entries include Yoo Jae-in's "En Route To"

Another contender is Lim Sun-ae's "Seven O'Clock Breakfast Club for the Brokenhearted," which follows a support group for those reeling from painful breakups.

Park said the lineup intends to empower women filmmakers in the region who are in a "doubly vulnerable position," given that "there is a glass ceiling they must overcome."

Festival director Jung Han-seok said it was important for the festival to "carry out the judging process from an Asian perspective."

"In essence, our goal was to establish a powerful platform that can more clearly showcase the strength of Asian cinema," he told AFP.