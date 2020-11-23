In photos: Protests erupt in Brazil after black man beaten to death at supermarket

More than 1,000 demonstrators attacked a Carrefour Brasil supermarket in the southern Brazilian city of Porto Alegre on Friday after security guards beat to death a black man at the store.

Demonstrators are pictured outside a Carrefour supermarket during a protest against racism, after Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas was beaten to death by security guards at a Carrefour supermarket in Porto Alegre, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Nov. 20, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)