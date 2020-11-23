Daily Sabah logo

In photos: Protests erupt in Brazil after black man beaten to death at supermarket

by DAILY SABAH Nov 23, 2020 11:10 am +03 +03:00

More than 1,000 demonstrators attacked a Carrefour Brasil supermarket in the southern Brazilian city of Porto Alegre on Friday after security guards beat to death a black man at the store.

Demonstrators are pictured outside a Carrefour supermarket during a protest against racism, after Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas was beaten to death by security guards at a Carrefour supermarket in Porto Alegre, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Nov. 20, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A demonstrator gestures as he stands atop tires used to block the entrance of a Carrefour supermarket during a protest against racism, after Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas was beaten to death by security guards at a Carrefour supermarket in Porto Alegre, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Nov. 20, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A demonstrator holds a sign which reads "Carrefour murderer" inside a Carrefour supermarket during a protest against racism, after Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas was beaten to death by security guards at a Carrefour supermarket in Porto Alegre, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Nov. 20, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Demonstrators take a part in a protest inside a Carrefour supermarket, after Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas was beaten to death by security guards at a Carrefour supermarket, in Brasilia, Brazil, Nov. 20, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A man shouts as he stands atop tires used to block the entrance of a Carrefour supermarket during a protest against racism, after Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas was beaten to death by security guards at a Carrefour supermarket in Porto Alegre, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Nov. 20, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A shopper makes his way out of the mall where a vandalized Carrefour store is located during a march in Sao Paulo on National Black Consciousness Day and in protest against the death of Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas, a black man beaten to death at a market in Porto Alegre, Brazil, Nov. 20, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Demonstrators take part in a protest in front of a Carrefour supermarket, after Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas was beaten to death by security guards at a Carrefour supermarket, in Brasilia, Brazil, Nov. 20, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Demonstrators vandalize a Carrefour store during a protest against racism, after Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas was beaten to death by security guards at a Carrefour supermarket in Porto Alegre, Brazil, Nov. 20, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A woman puts out a fire at a vandalized Carrefour store during a march in Sao Paulo on National Black Consciousness Day and in protest against the death of Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas, a black man beaten to death at a market in Porto Alegre, Brazil, Nov. 20, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Demonstrators vandalize a police vehicle during a protest against racism, after Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas was beaten to death by security guards at a Carrefour supermarket in Porto Alegre, Brazil, Nov. 20, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Residents protest against racism after Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas was beaten to death by security guards at a Carrefour supermarket in Porto Alegre, Brazil, Nov. 20, 2020. The sign reads: "Murderers."

(Reuters Photo)

A demonstrator holds up a piece of meat as they collect products to block the entrance of a Carrefour supermarket during a protest against racism, after Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas was beaten to death by security guards at a Carrefour supermarket in Porto Alegre, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Nov. 20, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A man holds a sign reading "Don't shop at Carrefour, you can die" during a protest inside of a Carrefour supermarket, after Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas was beaten to death by security guards at a Carrefour supermarket, in Brasilia, Brazil, Nov. 20, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Demonstrators burn objects to block a street during a protest against racism, after Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas was beaten to death by security guards at a Carrefour supermarket in Porto Alegre, Brazil, Nov. 20, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Riot police clash with demonstrators during a protest against racism, after Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas was beaten to death by security guards at a Carrefour supermarket in Porto Alegre, Brazil, Nov. 20, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Residents protest against racism after Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas was beaten to death by security guards at a Carrefour supermarket in Porto Alegre, Brazil, Nov. 20, 2020. The sign reads: "Boycott of Carrefour."

(Reuters Photo)

A demonstrator holds a banner reading "Justice" as he attends a protest against racism outside a Carrefour supermarket, after Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas was beaten to death by security guards at a Carrefour supermarket in Porto Alegre, in Sao Goncalo near Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Nov. 22, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Residents protest against racism, after Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas was beaten to death by security guards at a Carrefour supermarket in Porto Alegre, Brazil, Nov. 20, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Demonstrators take a part in a protest inside of a Carrefour supermarket, after Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas was beaten to death by security guards at a Carrefour supermarket, in Brasilia, Brazil, Nov. 20, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Relatives and friends attend the burial of Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas, who was beaten to death by security guards at a Carrefour supermarket in Porto Alegre, Brazil, Nov. 21, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Relatives and friends attend the burial of Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas, who was beaten to death by security guards at a Carrefour supermarket in Porto Alegre, Brazil, Nov. 21, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A demonstrator shouts as clients shop at a Carrefour supermarket during a protest against racism, after Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas was beaten to death by security guards at a Carrefour supermarket in Porto Alegre, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Nov. 20, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Demonstrators vandalize a Carrefour store during a protest against racism, after Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas was beaten to death by security guards at a Carrefour supermarket in Porto Alegre, Brazil, Nov. 20, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Demonstrators gesture outside a Carrefour supermarket during a protest against racism, after Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas was beaten to death by security guards at a Carrefour supermarket in Porto Alegre, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Nov. 20, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

