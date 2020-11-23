In photos: Protests erupt in Brazil after black man beaten to death at supermarket

More than 1,000 demonstrators attacked a Carrefour Brasil supermarket in the southern Brazilian city of Porto Alegre on Friday after security guards beat to death a black man at the store.
Demonstrators are pictured outside a Carrefour supermarket during a protest against racism, after Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas was beaten to death by security guards at a Carrefour supermarket in Porto Alegre, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Nov. 20, 2020.
A demonstrator gestures as he stands atop tires used to block the entrance of a Carrefour supermarket during a protest against racism, after Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas was beaten to death by security guards at a Carrefour supermarket in Porto Alegre, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Nov. 20, 2020.
A demonstrator holds a sign which reads "Carrefour murderer" inside a Carrefour supermarket during a protest against racism, after Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas was beaten to death by security guards at a Carrefour supermarket in Porto Alegre, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Nov. 20, 2020.
A man shouts as he stands atop tires used to block the entrance of a Carrefour supermarket during a protest against racism, after Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas was beaten to death by security guards at a Carrefour supermarket in Porto Alegre, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Nov. 20, 2020.
A shopper makes his way out of the mall where a vandalized Carrefour store is located during a march in Sao Paulo on National Black Consciousness Day and in protest against the death of Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas, a black man beaten to death at a market in Porto Alegre, Brazil, Nov. 20, 2020.
A demonstrator holds up a piece of meat as they collect products to block the entrance of a Carrefour supermarket during a protest against racism, after Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas was beaten to death by security guards at a Carrefour supermarket in Porto Alegre, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Nov. 20, 2020.
A demonstrator holds a banner reading "Justice" as he attends a protest against racism outside a Carrefour supermarket, after Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas was beaten to death by security guards at a Carrefour supermarket in Porto Alegre, in Sao Goncalo near Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Nov. 22, 2020.
