After meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on World Refugee Day, Hollywood actor Ben Stiller, a U.N. goodwill ambassador, hailed the comedian-turned-president as "his hero."

"It's a great honor for me ... you're my hero!" said Stiller.

"What you've done, the way that you've rallied the country, the world, it's really inspiring," said the 56-year-old American comedian referring to Zelenskyy's countless speeches to audiences around the world to rally support for his embattled country.

Footage of their meeting was released by Zelenskyy's office.

Earlier on Monday, Stiller visited the Kyiv suburb of Irpin, the scene of fierce battles early on in the invasion and the closest Moscow's army got to the capital since it sent troops into Ukraine in February.

"I feel it's hard to understand what's actually going on here if you haven't been here," he told Zelenskyy.

"I was in Irpin this morning... and the actual level of destruction, you see it on TV, you see it on social media, but it's something else to actually see it, feel it and then to talk to the people," he said.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets with Hollywood actor and U.N. Goodwill Ambassador Ben Stiller, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, Kyiv, Ukraine, June 20, 2022. (Reuters Photo)

Speaking in English, Zelenskyy thanked Stiller for coming and told him it was "very important" for him to keep reminding people what was going on in Ukraine.

"It's very important for us that people don't forget. It's not interesting to speak about the war every day... but for us, it's very important," the Ukrainian leader told him.

The pair also acknowledged their shared interest as comedy actors.

"You quit a great acting career," said Stiller, who is best known for his comedy roles in "Meet the Parents" and the "Night at the Museum" films, in a nod to Zelenskyy's former career as a comedy actor.

"Not as great as yours," Zelenskyy retorted, both laughing.

Before being elected in 2019, Zelenskyy was best known for his role in "Servant of the People," a comedy satire in which he played a high school teacher who unexpectedly becomes Ukraine's president.