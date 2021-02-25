Milan Fashion Week kicks off with dazzling designs and showcases

Models present creations by Burundi's fashion stylist Fabiola Manirakiza, founder of the fashion house Frida-Kiza, from the collective "Black Lives Matter in Italian Fashion" poses on Feb. 17, 2021, in Milan during the filming of the fashion show that opened the Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 24, 2021.
Five Italian designers of African origin made their runway debut during Milan Fashion Week on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 under the banner “We are Made in Italy,” having nurtured dreams deemed unlikely in their native lands and which faced considerable obstacles in their adopted Italy.
A model presents a creation by Burundi's fashion stylist Fabiola Manirakiza, founder of the fashion house Frida-Kiza, from the collective "Black Lives Matter in Italian Fashion" poses on Feb. 17, 2021 in Milan during the filming of the fashion show that opened the Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 24, 2021.
A model presents a creation by Burundi's fashion stylist Fabiola Manirakiza, founder of the fashion house Frida-Kiza, from the collective "Black Lives Matter in Italian Fashion" poses Feb. 17, 2021 in Milan during the filming of the fashion show that opened the Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 24, 2021.
A model presents a creation by Burundi's fashion stylist Fabiola Manirakiza, founder of the fashion house Frida-Kiza, from the collective "Black Lives Matter in Italian Fashion" poses on Feb. 17, 2021, in Milan during the filming of the fashion show that opened the Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 24, 2021.
A model presents a creation by Burundi's fashion stylist Fabiola Manirakiza, founder of the fashion house Frida-Kiza, from the collective "Black Lives Matter in Italian Fashion" poses on Feb. 17, 2021, in Milan during the filming of the fashion show that opened the Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 24, 2021.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.