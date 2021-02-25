Milan Fashion Week kicks off with dazzling designs and showcases

Models present creations by Burundi's fashion stylist Fabiola Manirakiza, founder of the fashion house Frida-Kiza, from the collective "Black Lives Matter in Italian Fashion" poses on Feb. 17, 2021, in Milan during the filming of the fashion show that opened the Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 24, 2021.

Five Italian designers of African origin made their runway debut during Milan Fashion Week on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 under the banner “We are Made in Italy,” having nurtured dreams deemed unlikely in their native lands and which faced considerable obstacles in their adopted Italy.

AFP Photo