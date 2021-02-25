Daily Sabah logo

Milan Fashion Week kicks off with dazzling designs and showcases

by DAILY SABAH Feb 25, 2021 2:49 pm +03 +03:00

Models present creations by Burundi's fashion stylist Fabiola Manirakiza, founder of the fashion house Frida-Kiza, from the collective "Black Lives Matter in Italian Fashion" poses on Feb. 17, 2021, in Milan during the filming of the fashion show that opened the Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 24, 2021.

Five Italian designers of African origin made their runway debut during Milan Fashion Week on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 under the banner “We are Made in Italy,” having nurtured dreams deemed unlikely in their native lands and which faced considerable obstacles in their adopted Italy.

AFP Photo

A model presents a creation by Burundi's fashion stylist Fabiola Manirakiza, founder of the fashion house Frida-Kiza, from the collective "Black Lives Matter in Italian Fashion" poses on Feb. 17, 2021 in Milan during the filming of the fashion show that opened the Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 24, 2021.

AFP Photo

A model wears a creation as part of the Daniel Del Core women's and men’s Fall Winter 2021-22 collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Feb. 24, 2021.

AP Photo

A model presents a creation by Burundi's fashion stylist Fabiola Manirakiza, founder of the fashion house Frida-Kiza, from the collective "Black Lives Matter in Italian Fashion" poses Feb. 17, 2021 in Milan during the filming of the fashion show that opened the Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 24, 2021.

AFP Photo

A model presents a creation by Senegalese fashion designer, Pape Mocodou Fall, aka Mokodu from the collective "Black Lives Matter in Italian Fashion" on Feb. 17, 2021 in Milan during the filming of the fashion show that opened the Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 24, 2021.

AFP Photo

A model wears a creation as part of the Daniel Del Core women's and men’s Fall-Winter 2021-22 collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Feb. 24, 2021.

AP Photo

A model presents a creation by Burundi's fashion stylist Fabiola Manirakiza, founder of the fashion house Frida-Kiza, from the collective "Black Lives Matter in Italian Fashion" poses on Feb. 17, 2021, in Milan during the filming of the fashion show that opened the Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 24, 2021.

AFP Photo

A model wears a creation as part of the Daniel Del Core women's and men’s Fall-Winter 2021-22 collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Feb. 24, 2021.

AP Photo

A model presents a creation by Burundi's fashion stylist Fabiola Manirakiza, founder of the fashion house Frida-Kiza, from the collective "Black Lives Matter in Italian Fashion" poses on Feb. 17, 2021, in Milan during the filming of the fashion show that opened the Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 24, 2021.

AFP Photo

A model wears a creation as part of the Daniel Del Core women's and men’s Fall-Winter 2021-22 collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Feb. 24, 2021.

AP Photo

Women wearing a face mask walk past a fashion store's front window in Monte Napoleone shopping street during Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, Feb. 24, 2021.

AP Photo

A model wears a creation by fashion designer Joy Ijeoma Meribe's Modaf Designs, as part of the Black Lives Matter Fall-Winter 2021-22 collective fashion show, presented in Milan, Italy, Feb. 17, 2021.

AP Photo

A woman wearing a face mask walks past a fashion store's front window in Monte Napoleone shopping street during Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, Feb. 24, 2021.

AP Photo

A model wears a creation as part of the Daniel Del Core women's and men’s Fall-Winter 2021-22 collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Feb. 24, 2021.

AP Photo

A model wears a creation by fashion designer Mokodu Fall as part of the Black Lives Matter Fall-Winter 2021-22 collective fashion show, presented in Milan, Italy, Feb. 17, 2021.

AP Photo

A model wears a creation as part of the Daniel Del Core women's and men’s Fall-Winter 2021-22 collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Feb. 24, 2021.

AP Photo

A model wears a creation as part of the Daniel Del Core women's and men’s Fall-Winter 2021-22 collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Feb. 24, 2021.

AP Photo

A model presents a creation from Fendi by Kim Jones Fall-Winter 2021-22 collection during a livestreamed show at the Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, in this picture released on Feb. 24, 2021.

Fendi Handout via Reuters

A model presents a creation from Fendi by Kim Jones Fall-Winter 2021-22 collection during a livestreamed show at the Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, in this picture released on Feb. 24, 2021.

Fendi Handout via Reuters

A model presents a creation from the Fendi by Kim Jones Fall-Winter 2021-22 collection during a livestreamed show at the Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, in this picture released on Feb. 24, 2021.

Fendi Handout via Reuters

A model presents a creation from the Fendi by Kim Jones Fall-Winter 2021-22 collection during a livestreamed show at the Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, in this picture released Feb. 24, 2021.

Fendi Handout via Reuters

A model presents a creation from the Fendi by Kim Jones Fall-Winter 2021-22 collection during a livestreamed show at the Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, in this picture released on Feb. 24, 2021.

Fendi Handout via Reuters

