“House of Gucci,” telling the story of the family behind the Italian fashion brand with one of the most stellar casts of the year, has taken the lead in the nominations of Hollywood's Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) with nods for the top prize of the best cast and for the performances of stars Lady Gaga and Jared Leto on Wednesday.

The awards, voted on by members of the SAG-AFTRA acting union, are closely watched as indicators of which movies will fare well at the Oscars ceremony in March. Actors form the largest group that will vote for the Academy Awards.

This image released by Amazon shows Ben Affleck (L) and Tye Sheridan in a scene from "The Tender Bar." (AP)

Dark Western "The Power of the Dog" also received three SAG nominations for actors Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Kodi Smit-McPhee. But it was shut out of the contenders vying for best cast, as was Steven Spielberg's critically acclaimed remake of musical "West Side Story."

The films that will challenge "Gucci" for best movie cast are "Belfast" about a family living amid conflict in late 1960s Northern Ireland; deaf community story "CODA;" "King Richard" about the father of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams; and "Don't Look Up," a comedy that is an allegory about climate change.

In "Gucci," Gaga plays Patrizia Reggiani, an ambitious outsider who married into the family only to have her former spouse, played by Adam Driver, killed off. Leto portrays misunderstood designer Paolo Gucci.

Caitriona Balfe (from left to right) Jamie Dornan, Judi Dench, Jude Hill and Lewis McAskie appear in a scene from "Belfast." (AP)

Other film acting nominees included Ben Affleck for his turn as a caring uncle in "The Tender Bar," Will Smith for the title role in "King Richard," and Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem for their portrayals of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz in "Being the Ricardos."

"West Side Story" received one nomination for supporting actress Ariana DeBose.

The SAG Awards are scheduled to be handed out at a live televised ceremony on Feb. 27, one month ahead of the Oscars.

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Will Smith in a scene from "King Richard." (AP)

Netflix Inc. scored the most SAG movie nominations of any film studio, with seven in total, while HBO and HBO Max topped the television field with 14 nods.

The television nominations included five each for the cutthroat corporate family drama "Succession" and feel-good fish-out-of-water comedy "Ted Lasso." South Korean dark drama "Squid Game" landed four nominations.