Iranian actor, director and producer Niki Karimi, who came to Istanbul as the jury president of the 11th International Crime and Punishment Film Festival’s Golden Scale Feature Film Competition, praised Turkish films and movies, especially the performance skills of the Turkish actors.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Karimi, the most prominent figure among the young generations coming after post-Islamic Revolution Iranian Cinema, said that she is visiting Istanbul for the second time. Attending the International Crime and Punishment Film Festival via producer Zeynep Atakan.

Noting that the festival and its concept are so strong, Karimi added: “The organizers clearly have watched and observed the films in the selection of the festival very well. Justice is the main theme of the festival, and it is an admirable act that democracy-themed films are screened at a festival."

Congratulating the women working at the festival, she said, "I also work in Eastern countries as a woman. It is important for women to be in this sector. And it is also important that such festivals are sustainable as a cultural activity bringing people together.

Karimi served as a jury member in the 57th Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival last year as well.

Implying that she finds Turkey an interesting country and that she likes it very much, Karimi emphasized that there are many common cultural bonds between the two countries. Karimi also mentioned that Turkish TV series are loved and watched in Iran and said, "I see that many Turkish actors work very carefully in their professions.”

Karimi also shot her latest movie, “Atabai,” in Iranian-Turkish. Premiered at the 38th Fajr Film Festival, the movie follows the story of a middle-aged man who lives in a village and falls in love for the second time in his life. Karimi wants to screen her movie in Turkey as well. She thinks that the Turkish audience can connect with the film because of its language.