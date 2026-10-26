Twenty documentaries exploring the global impact of the climate crisis will be screened in Istanbul ahead of the U.N. climate summit COP31, which Türkiye will host in Antalya from Nov. 9-20.

The screenings will take place at Atlas 1948 Cinema in Istanbul on Oct. 27-28 and Oct. 31-Nov. 1 as part of COP ART, an initiative organized ahead of COP31.

The lineup includes nine feature-length and 11 short documentaries that have screened at and won awards at major international festivals, including Sundance, Cannes, Berlin and the International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam (IDFA).

All screenings will be free, taking audiences from the Amazon rainforest and Siberia's frozen landscapes to Palestinian olive groves, Mongolia's grasslands, drought-hit Kenya and Türkiye's Lake Salda.

The documentaries will explore how climate change is reshaping both the natural world and human lives, while also tackling issues such as biodiversity loss, food and water security, Indigenous rights, ecosystem restoration and climate policy.

Climate change on screen

The program includes Alexandre Bouchet’s “Raoni: Amazon Warrior,” which follows Kayapo leader Raoni Metuktire’s efforts to protect the Amazon rainforest.

The struggle to protect threatened landscapes continues in “To Hold a Mountain,” which follows Gara and Nada as they fight to preserve their land on Montenegro’s Sinjajevina plateau. The film won the World Cinema Grand Jury Prize in the documentary category at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival and the Best Documentary Award at the Sarajevo Film Festival the same year.

While these films focus on protecting land, David Allen’s “Wilding” explores how ecological restoration efforts are helping to revive nature in the United Kingdom.

Robin Petre’s “Only on Earth,” meanwhile, turns to the aftermath of wildfires in Spain’s Galicia region, examining their effects on both people and wildlife.

The consequences of environmental pressures for local communities are further explored in “The Battle for Laikipia,” which examines conflicts over dwindling water and grazing resources amid drought in Kenya.

A different kind of connection to the land takes center stage in “Land of Canaan,” which explores the ties between Palestinian farmers in the occupied West Bank and their olive trees.

Beyond the immediate effects of environmental change, “The White House Effect” examines the political forces shaping the climate crisis. Drawing on archival footage from former U.S. President George W. Bush’s administration, the documentary traces the history of climate policy and the role of political and economic interests in delaying climate action.

Sofie Benoot’s “Apple Cider Vinegar” takes a broader perspective, exploring the connections between the human body and the natural world through stories from around the globe.

The program will also screen “Salda: A Bridge to the Red Planet,” a documentary produced by Anadolu Agency and directed by Atakan Kerküklü. Featuring insights from scientists in Türkiye and the United States, the film explores how Lake Salda in Türkiye’s Burdur province, known for its distinctive geological features, could offer clues for research on Mars. It also highlights the lake’s scientific value and the importance of preserving its natural environment. Award-winning short documentaries from international festivals

Short-film program

Directed by Theo Panagopoulos, “The Flowers Stand Silently, Witnessing” draws on nature footage filmed in Palestine during the 1930s and 1940s to explore the relationship between colonialism and cultural memory. The film won the Grand Jury Prize for Short Films at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival and the Best Short Documentary Award at IDFA in 2024.

Other films in the selection turn to the impact of resource extraction and unequal access to natural resources. “The Mine” explores the lives of coal miners in Morocco’s Jerada region, where workers continue to extract coal from officially closed mines, while “Muddy Currents” examines the barriers Palestinians face in accessing water in their own territory.

The program also features stories rooted in the relationship between communities and their environments, including “Chuuraa,” about thawing permafrost in Siberia, “Tuktuit: Caribou,” which explores the relationship between Inuit communities and caribou, and “Lanawaru,” which focuses on the collective memory of Indigenous communities in the Amazon.

Taking a more unusual approach, “Perfectly a Strangeness,” nominated for the Oscar for Best Documentary Short in 2026, follows three donkeys as they discover an abandoned astronomical observatory in the desert.

Screenings to continue

Screenings in Istanbul are scheduled for Oct. 27-28 and Oct. 31-Nov. 1, with showtimes at 11 a.m., 1:15 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5:45 p.m. and 8 p.m. each day.

The first short-film program features five films and runs for 98 minutes, while the second includes six films and runs for 92 minutes.

After the Istanbul screenings, COP31 Documentary Days will continue in Antalya, with screenings at Antalya Science Center in Dokumapark from Nov. 9-12.