James Bond actor Daniel Craig received the same honor bestowed on his character 007 as he became a CMG in a ceremony at Windsor Castle for his services to film and theater.

Craig was made a Companion of the Order of St Michael and St George – the same honor held by Ian Fleming’s iconic character – by Princess Anne on Tuesday morning.

The actor starred in the last five Bond films, first appearing in "Casino Royale" in 2006 and ending his run with "No Time To Die" in 2021.

While in character as 007, he made a famous appearance alongside Queen Elizabeth II in a sketch to mark the opening of the London 2012 Olympic Games.

Craig has also appeared in "Knives Out" (2019) alongside Chris Evans, Ana de Armas and Jamie Lee Curtis, and will make a return in the film’s sequel due to premiere at the end of next month.

Also receiving honors is film director, producer and screenwriter Paul Greengrass, who has directed several Hollywood blockbusters including three of the Bourne franchise films and "Captain Phillips" (2013).