Dynamic Mariner-Mavi Balina 2022 NATO drills continue in Türkiye

by Anadolu Agency Sep 15, 2022 8:45 pm +03 +03:00

Full steam ahead for the Mavi Balina-Dynamic Mariner 2022 NATO exercises hosted by Türkiye with the participation of 8,000 personnel from 15 countries in the Aegean Sea and Eastern Mediterranean.

The exercises started with port training and coordination meetings at Aksaz Naval Base Command for the first two days, off Muğla, Aegean Sea, Türkiye, Sept. 15, 2022.

AA

The world's first armed unmanned surface vessel (AUSV) with electronic warfare capability, the MARLIN, which was developed by Türkiye, is set to participate in the NATO exercises.

DHA

Following the meetings, operational readiness and force integration training, live gunfire, surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, air defense warfare, maritime control operations, amphibious operations, mine warfare, electronic warfare, and joint training of the land and air forces were carried out. The indigenously designed and made TCG Sancaktar also took part in the exercise.

AA

In the drill, two F-16 planes attacking TCG Sancaktar were chased away by air defense systems by the four frigates surrounding the ship.

AA

Commander of the War Fleet Rear Adm. Hüseyin Tığlı spoke at the meeting.

DHA

U.S. Navy ships also took part.

AA

An F-16 flying over war ships in a simulation.

AA

A press conference was held on the locally designed and produced TCG-Sancaktar multi-purpose amphibious assault ship.

AA

Some 8,000 personnel from 15 countries, 50 ships, 4 submarines, 32 aircraft, 20 helicopters, Aksungur, ANKA and Bayraktar UAVs, amphibious marine infantry units, SAT and SAS task teams and coastal units took part in the exercises.

AA

Two Turkish F-16 jets seen in flight on a mission in the exercises.

AA

A U.S. warship is seen taking part in the exercises.

Greece also took part with its ship Limnos. "We are very happy to see them here in this exercise. I think they are happy too. Because we learn from each other. We share our experiences with each other. It's a good process," said Rear Adm. Tığılı.

AA

A submarine and helicopter are seen as they take part in the NATO exercises in Türkiye.

DHA

The NATO flag seen on a ship during the drills.

IHA

