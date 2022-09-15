Dynamic Mariner-Mavi Balina 2022 NATO drills continue in Türkiye

Full steam ahead for the Mavi Balina-Dynamic Mariner 2022 NATO exercises hosted by Türkiye with the participation of 8,000 personnel from 15 countries in the Aegean Sea and Eastern Mediterranean.
The exercises started with port training and coordination meetings at Aksaz Naval Base Command for the first two days, off Muğla, Aegean Sea, Türkiye, Sept. 15, 2022.
Following the meetings, operational readiness and force integration training, live gunfire, surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, air defense warfare, maritime control operations, amphibious operations, mine warfare, electronic warfare, and joint training of the land and air forces were carried out. The indigenously designed and made TCG Sancaktar also took part in the exercise.
A U.S. warship is seen taking part in the exercises.
Greece also took part with its ship Limnos. "We are very happy to see them here in this exercise. I think they are happy too. Because we learn from each other. We share our experiences with each other. It's a good process," said Rear Adm. Tığılı.
