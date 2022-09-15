Dynamic Mariner-Mavi Balina 2022 NATO drills continue in Türkiye

Full steam ahead for the Mavi Balina-Dynamic Mariner 2022 NATO exercises hosted by Türkiye with the participation of 8,000 personnel from 15 countries in the Aegean Sea and Eastern Mediterranean.

The exercises started with port training and coordination meetings at Aksaz Naval Base Command for the first two days, off Muğla, Aegean Sea, Türkiye, Sept. 15, 2022.

AA