The 63rd annual New York Film Festival has selected Jim Jarmusch’s "Father Mother Sister Brother" as its centerpiece. However, the Q&A session following the screening was equally compelling, offering an intimate glimpse into the director’s intentions and the film’s thematic depth. The film stars Cate Blanchett, Vicky Krieps, Adam Driver and features Tom Waits, Charlotte Rampling, Mayim Bialik, Indya Moore and Luka Sabbat. Having the privilege of watching the movie firsthand, I was captivated by its intricate storytelling and the dynamic interplay of its characters. After the screening, I had the distinct pleasure of meeting Jim Jarmusch and gaining valuable insights into his creative process. I also had the chance to meet Adam Driver.

Jim Jarmusch’s "Father Mother Sister Brother" feels like a film born of a unique challenge. Imagine three Jarmuschs tasked with the simple prompt: craft a short, intimate story about two grown children navigating uneasy relationships with their parents. It’s very much a family drama, yet elevated by truly remarkable performances. His latest gem unfolds three stories about family ties, parental relations with their children and the interactions between siblings. The stories are deceptively simple and understated, but ultimately touching and, in the third segment, heartbreaking. Small details link the three stories, such as the presence of skateboarders en route to destinations, family toasts and Rolex watches, real or imitation. The director mentioned that he looked at his work as musical movements and emphasized that there was no hierarchy during the shooting. All of the cast and crew contributed to the whole. He also heaped high praise on his actors.

At a press conference following an NYFF screening, Adam Driver described his admiration for Jarmusch. “Anytime Jim calls about anything, I'm in regardless of what it is,” Driver said. “If there'd be wallpaper, I'd be interested in doing that! He's one of my favorite directors of all time and one of my favorite people.”

Jarmusch shared candidly about the film’s challenging production. A labor union dispute in New Jersey in November 2023 forced the team to halt filming. “One local IATSE person ... shut down our film. I lost a lot of money and then had to move production to shoot first in Ireland, and then come back to the U.S., and then go back to Paris,” Jarmusch explained. “It’s very unfortunate. My next film I’m not shooting in the U.S., for this kind of reason.”

Despite the obstacles, Jarmusch emphasized the film’s origin, inspired by Driver’s casting. “I always write thinking of actors I would like to collaborate with. I thought, ‘It would be cool to make a film with Tom Waits as Adam Driver's father.’ That’s where this movie started,” he said.

In addition to the 82nd Venice International Film Festival, Jim Jarmusch's "Father Mother Sister Brother" won the prestigious Golden Lion for Best Film, marking a significant achievement in the director's career. The film is set for a U.S. theatrical release on Dec. 24, 2025, via MUBI, with streaming on MUBI to follow at a later date.

Finally, Luka Sabbat, portraying Billy, shared his approach to embodying a character grappling with grief and familial expectations, emphasizing the importance of subtlety and emotional authenticity. Director Jim Jarmusch elaborated on his vision for the film, describing it as a meditation on the complexities of family ties and the often-overlooked moments that define relationships. The session underscored the film's thematic depth and the cast's commitment to portraying the intricacies of family life.