The highly anticipated premiere of "John Wick: Chapter 4" took place at Cineworld Leicester Square in London as the entire cast, including lead actor Keanu Reeves, graced the gala event.

The fourth installment of the "John Wick" franchise continues to depict the thrilling story of an ex-assassin drawn into the criminal underworld after the tragic murder of his beloved dog.

Among the guests, there was Ekinsu Cülcüloğlu, a British-born Turkish actress, and the "Love Island" reality show winner.

Fans of the action-packed series won't have to wait long to catch the latest installment, as "John Wick: Chapter 4" is set to hit theaters on March 24.