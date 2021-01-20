4 years of Trump: A wild, tumultuous presidency in photos

For more than four years, U.S. President Donald Trump cultivated a political base by sharing his thoughts and emotions – pride, happiness, indignation, rage – on a daily, sometimes hourly, basis, creating an omnipresence of sorts that completely dominated the news.
Dr. Deborah Birx (L), White House coronavirus response coordinator, and National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci (R) listen as President Donald Trump speaks with the coronavirus task force during a briefing in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, in Washington, D.C., March 20, 2020.
Like no U.S. president has done before, he made himself the center of attention, the star of a literal reality show that was his administration, always with an eye for the camera, a flair for the dramatic and an instinct for the outrageous.
U.S. President Donald Trump departs after speaking about the 2020 U.S. presidential election results in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., Nov. 5, 2020.
African-American supporters, including Terrence Williams, Angela Stanton and Diamond and Silk, pray with U.S. President Donald Trump in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., Feb. 27, 2020. Leah Millis: "After meeting with some of his prominent black supporters, the group prayed with President Trump in the Cabinet Room of the White House. This photograph seemed to resonate with people."
U.S. President Donald Trump poses with a Bible outside St. John's Episcopal Church after a news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 1, 2020. Trump promised a forceful response to violent protests across the country before leaving the White House to visit a church across the street that had been damaged by fires.
U.S. President Donald Trump (R), first lady Melania Trump (2nd R), Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (2nd L) and Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi (L) put their hands on an illuminated globe during the inauguration ceremony of the Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 21, 2017.
President Donald Trump tosses paper towels into a crowd at Calvary Chapel in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, after Hurricane Maria devastated the region, Oct. 3, 2017. Ahead of Vice President Mike Pence's Latinos for Trump rally in central Florida, state Democrats paid for a billboard showing an image of the president tossing paper towels, seen like this photo, at a Puerto Rican church after the island was devastated by Hurricane Maria.
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters in front of a spread of fast food on silver platters to be provided to the 2018 College Football national champion Clemson Tigers in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., Jan. 14, 2019. The catering choice was said to have been due to the continuing government shutdown, which affected White House employees as well.
