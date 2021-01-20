Daily Sabah logo

4 years of Trump: A wild, tumultuous presidency in photos

by DAILY SABAH Jan 20, 2021 10:56 am +03 +03:00

For more than four years, U.S. President Donald Trump cultivated a political base by sharing his thoughts and emotions – pride, happiness, indignation, rage – on a daily, sometimes hourly, basis, creating an omnipresence of sorts that completely dominated the news.

Dr. Deborah Birx (L), White House coronavirus response coordinator, and National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci (R) listen as President Donald Trump speaks with the coronavirus task force during a briefing in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, in Washington, D.C., March 20, 2020.

(Getty Images)

Like no U.S. president has done before, he made himself the center of attention, the star of a literal reality show that was his administration, always with an eye for the camera, a flair for the dramatic and an instinct for the outrageous.

U.S. President Donald Trump departs after speaking about the 2020 U.S. presidential election results in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., Nov. 5, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

African-American supporters, including Terrence Williams, Angela Stanton and Diamond and Silk, pray with U.S. President Donald Trump in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., Feb. 27, 2020. Leah Millis: "After meeting with some of his prominent black supporters, the group prayed with President Trump in the Cabinet Room of the White House. This photograph seemed to resonate with people."

(Reuters Photo)

U.S. President Donald Trump removes his mask upon returning to the White House from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Oct. 05, 2020 in Washington, D.C. Trump spent three days hospitalized for COVID-19.

(Getty Images)

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea, June 30, 2019, becoming the first president in office to set foot in North Korea.

(Reuters Photo)

An explosion caused by police munition is seen while supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather in front of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., U.S., Jan. 6, 2021. The protesters stormed the Capitol shortly after.

(Reuters Photo)

U.S. President Donald Trump (L) and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden (R) with moderator Chris Wallace, center, of Fox News during the first presidential debate at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio, Sept. 29, 2020.

(AP Photo)

U.S. President Donald Trump welcomes 11-year-old Frank Giaccio as he cuts the Rose Garden grass at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., Sept. 15, 2017.

(Reuters Photo)

U.S. President Donald Trump poses with a Bible outside St. John's Episcopal Church after a news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 1, 2020. Trump promised a forceful response to violent protests across the country before leaving the White House to visit a church across the street that had been damaged by fires.

(Getty Images)

U.S. President Donald Trump dances at the end of his campaign rally at Ocala International Airport in Ocala, Florida, U.S., Oct. 16, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump (bottom L) watches as police remove a protester (R) as he holds a rally with supporters in Albuquerque, New Mexico, U.S., May 24, 2016.

(Reuters Photo)

Ivanka Trump, first lady Melania Trump, and President Donald Trump stand with Pope Francis during a meeting at the Vatican, May 24, 2017.

(AP Photo)

U.S. President Donald Trump (R), first lady Melania Trump (2nd R), Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (2nd L) and Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi (L) put their hands on an illuminated globe during the inauguration ceremony of the Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 21, 2017.

(Bandar Algaloud/Saudi Royal Council/Handout via AA)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (C) speaks with U.S. President Donald Trump, seated on the right, during the G7 Leaders Summit in La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada, June 9, 2018.

(AP Photo)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (R) tears up her copy of President Donald Trump's (C) State of the Union address after he delivered it to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., Feb. 4, 2020.

(AP Photo)

U.S. President Donald Trump watches as a White House aide reaches to take away a microphone from CNN journalist Jim Acosta during a news conference in the East Room of the White House, Washington, D.C., U.S., Nov. 7, 2018.

(AP Photo)

President Donald Trump tosses paper towels into a crowd at Calvary Chapel in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, after Hurricane Maria devastated the region, Oct. 3, 2017. Ahead of Vice President Mike Pence's Latinos for Trump rally in central Florida, state Democrats paid for a billboard showing an image of the president tossing paper towels, seen like this photo, at a Puerto Rican church after the island was devastated by Hurricane Maria.

(AP Photo)

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg (center-front L) speaks with U.S. President Donald Trump (center-front R) after a group photo at a NATO leaders meeting at The Grove hotel and resort in Watford, Hertfordshire, England, Dec. 4, 2019.

(AP Photo)

U.S. President Donald Trump holds his notes while speaking to the media before departing from the White House, Washington, D.C., U.S., Nov. 20, 2019. Trump spoke about the impeachment inquiry hearings currently taking place on Capitol Hill.

(Getty Images)

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters in front of a spread of fast food on silver platters to be provided to the 2018 College Football national champion Clemson Tigers in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., Jan. 14, 2019. The catering choice was said to have been due to the continuing government shutdown, which affected White House employees as well.

(Joyce N. Boghosian / The White House)

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about the impeachment inquiry during his meeting with Finland's President Sauli Niinisto at the White House in Washington, U.S., Oct. 2, 2019.

(Reuters Photo)

President Donald Trump tours a section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall under construction, Alamo, Texas, U.S., Jan. 12, 2021.

(AP Photo)

President-elect Donald Trump arrives at Indianapolis International Airport for a visit to the Carrier factory, in Indianapolis, Indiana, U.S., Dec. 1, 2016.

(AP Photo)

