The team behind “Ballerina,” the action film starring Ana de Armas and set in the “John Wick” universe, has contacted Turkish designer Başak Ertaş to create a ballerina costume for the sequel.

Ertaş specializes in ballet and dance costumes, and the project could bring her work to the big screen. In the first film, de Armas played Eve Macarro, a ballerina trained as an assassin in the “John Wick” universe.

Details about how the costume will be used and the project’s timeline have yet to be confirmed.