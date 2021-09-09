Daily Sabah logo

Berlin buildings glow amid 'Festival of Lights'

by Agencies Sep 09, 2021 1:56 pm +03 +03:00

Berlin's most famous landmarks and buildings are glowing in an assortment of colors as the city celebrates the "Festival of Lights" with projections, lights and fireworks from Friday, Sept. 3 until Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021.

Light designs are projected onto high-rise buildings at the Potsdamer Platz as part of the "Festival of Lights," in Berlin, Germany, Sept. 8, 2021.

AFP Photo

Light designs are projected onto the Victory column (Siegessaule) as part of the "Festival of Lights," in Berlin, Germany, Sept. 8, 2021.

AFP Photo

Light designs are projected onto the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church (Gedaechtniskirche) as part of the "Festival of Lights," in Berlin, Germany, Sept. 8, 2021.

AFP Photo

People gather in front of the Berlin Concert Hall illuminated as part of the "Festival of Lights," in Berlin, Germany, Sept. 3, 2021.

AFP Photo

People gather at the start of the "Festival of Lights" on Bebelplatz, in Berlin, Germany, Sept. 3, 2021.

dpa via AP

The Berlin Cathedral is illuminated during the rehearsal before the start of the "Festival of Lights," in Berlin, Germany, Sept. 2, 2021.

dpa via AP

The Hotel De Rome is illuminated during the "Festival of Lights," in Berlin, Germany, Sept. 4, 2021.

Reuters Photo

The Charlottenburg Palace is illuminated on the eve of the official start of the "Festival of Lights," in Berlin, Germany, Sept. 2, 2021.

AP Photo

The Berlin Cathedral (Berliner Dom) is illuminated during the "Festival of Lights," in Berlin, Germany, Sept. 4, 2021.

Reuters Photo

The Hotel De Rome is illuminated during the "Festival of Lights," in Berlin, Germany, Sept. 4, 2021.

Reuters Photo

The Berlin Cathedral is illuminated on the eve of the official start of the "Festival of Lights," in Berlin, Germany, Sept. 2, 2021.

AP Photo

The Berlin Cathedral (Berliner Dom) is illuminated during the "Festival of Lights," in Berlin, Germany, Sept. 4, 2021.

Reuters Photo

People pose in front of a giant illuminated globe as light designs are projected onto high-rise building at the Potsdamer Platz as part of the "Festival of Lights," in Berlin, Germany, Sept. 8, 2021.

AFP Photo

The Brandenburg Gate is illuminated during the "Festival of Lights," in Berlin, Germany, Sept. 3, 2021.

Reuters Photo

The Berlin Cathedral is illuminated on the eve of the official start of the "Festival of Lights," in Berlin, Germany, Sept. 3, 2021.

Reuters Photo

