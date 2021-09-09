Berlin buildings glow amid 'Festival of Lights'

Berlin's most famous landmarks and buildings are glowing in an assortment of colors as the city celebrates the "Festival of Lights" with projections, lights and fireworks from Friday, Sept. 3 until Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021.

Light designs are projected onto high-rise buildings at the Potsdamer Platz as part of the "Festival of Lights," in Berlin, Germany, Sept. 8, 2021.

AFP Photo