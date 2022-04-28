War drama “Klondike,” a Ukrainian-Turkish production directed by Maryna Er Gorbach and co-produced by Mehmet Bahadır Er, won the Grand Jury Prize at the 48th Seattle International Film Festival and received the 3sat broadcasting deal at the 22nd goEast Film Festival.

In the 11-day Seattle Film Festival, which was held physically for the first time in two years, 263 films, 28 of which had their world premieres, were screened. At the award ceremony held on April 24, “Klondike,” which tells the story of a plane crash and a pregnant woman living in a village on the brink of war, won the Grand Jury Prize.

At the goEast Film Festival, media partner 3sat has been offering an annual broadcasting deal to one film from the festival's program and has chosen "Klondike" this year for future broadcasting. As part of the deal, the film is slated to celebrate its television premiere on 3sat during the goEast festival week in 2023.

Co-produced by the Ukrainian State Film Agency, the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism's General Directorate of Cinema and TRT 12 Punto, the film focuses on the story of a pregnant woman living on the Ukraine-Russia border who refuses to leave her home despite the siege of her village by separatist groups. It brings the downing of an airliner in Ukraine on July 17, 2014, to the big screen.