10 stunning Turkish lakes to visit year-round

Considered a haven, Lake Sapanca in Turkey’s northwestern Sakarya province offers many opportunities both during the winter and summer.
When in season, Lake Beyşehir, home to many little islands, offers a mesmerizing view with all its water lilies.
While visitors famously ride across Lake Çıldır in the winter months, the lake in Turkey's eastern Ardahanalso is great for a cool dip in the hot summer months.
With a depth of about half a meter, Lake Tuz in the central Anatolian province Konya is the shallowest lake in the country and offers great photo opportunities. It also provides 70% of the salt needs of Turkey.
Located in the western province of Bolu, Lake Sülüklü has a not-so-pleasant name, meaning "with leeches." But do not let the name deter you. Sülüklü lies right next to a mountain range, like so many lakes in Bolu do, and offers hiking opportunities.
Turkey's largest lake located in the eponymous eastern province is picturesque, especially during spring when the almond trees of Akdamar Island are in bloom.
Making headlines lately in which it is likened to Mars on Earth, Lake Salda is located in the southwestern province of Burdur.
In addition to holding scientific importance, the lake offers white sand beaches, similar to those in the Maldives.
Named after its seven lakes: Büyükgöl, Seringöl, Nazlıgöl, İncegöl, Sazlıgöl, Küçükgöl and Deringöl – the area is perfect for travelers, nature photographers and passionate campers, no matter the season.
