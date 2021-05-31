Daily Sabah logo

10 stunning Turkish lakes to visit year-round

by DAILY SABAH May 31, 2021 2:10 pm +03 +03:00

Lake Sapanca

Considered a haven, Lake Sapanca in Turkey’s northwestern Sakarya province offers many opportunities both during the winter and summer.

Lake Beyşehir

When in season, Lake Beyşehir, home to many little islands, offers a mesmerizing view with all its water lilies.

Lake Beyşehir is located in Isparta in Turkey's west midlands.

Lake Çıldır

While visitors famously ride across Lake Çıldır in the winter months, the lake in Turkey's eastern Ardahanalso is great for a cool dip in the hot summer months.

Lake Tuz

With a depth of about half a meter, Lake Tuz in the central Anatolian province Konya is the shallowest lake in the country and offers great photo opportunities. It also provides 70% of the salt needs of Turkey.

Lake Bafa

Lake Bafa located in the western province of Aydın is a well of historical charm.

Uzungöl

Surrounded by mountains and decorated with the greenest of trees, Uzungöl (Long Lake) is the jewel of the Black Sea province of Trabzon.

It has officially become the most visited destination by tourists from Gulf countries.

Lake Sülüklü

Located in the western province of Bolu, Lake Sülüklü has a not-so-pleasant name, meaning "with leeches." But do not let the name deter you. Sülüklü lies right next to a mountain range, like so many lakes in Bolu do, and offers hiking opportunities.

Lake Van

Turkey's largest lake located in the eponymous eastern province is picturesque, especially during spring when the almond trees of Akdamar Island are in bloom.

(IHA Photo)

The lake is so big that you cannot see the opposite shore.

Lake Salda

Making headlines lately in which it is likened to Mars on Earth, Lake Salda is located in the southwestern province of Burdur.

(Reuters Photo)

Lake Salda

In addition to holding scientific importance, the lake offers white sand beaches, similar to those in the Maldives.

(Reuters Photo)

Yedigöller

Named after its seven lakes: Büyükgöl, Seringöl, Nazlıgöl, İncegöl, Sazlıgöl, Küçükgöl and Deringöl – the area is perfect for travelers, nature photographers and passionate campers, no matter the season.

