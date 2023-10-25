The much-anticipated film "Son Akşam Yemeği" (The Last Dinner) had its grand premiere, offering a unique perspective on the establishment of the Republic of Türkiye. The film, which has garnered attention since the announcement of its production, was showcased at the gala event.

Renowned pianist and composer Fahir Atakoğlu gave the audience a piano recital, creating unforgettable moments at the premiere.

Starring Engin Şenkan, Azra Aksu, Onur Tuna and Pelin Akil, "The Last Dinner" passed its first test with flying colors, receiving full marks from viewers. The film delves into the century-long story of the Republic's foundation from the perspective of ordinary people in the kitchen, providing a fresh lens on history.

The gala – attended by prominent figures related to arts, society, business and politics – commenced with a spectacular piano performance by Fahir Atakoğlu. The event witnessed an overwhelming attendance, and the film crew received a standing ovation that lasted minutes, evoking emotional moments in the audience.

In this cinematic masterpiece, Onur Tuna, one of the most talented actors of recent years, portrays Mustafa Kemal Paşa, while Pelin Akil embodies the character of Latife Hanım. Engin Şenkan and Azra Aksu share the screen as Ahir Usta and his granddaughter Elif. The film also features outstanding performances by Necip Memili, Aslı Tandoğan, Mustafa Kırantepe, Yasemin Baştan, Cemal Hünal, Nehir Gökdemir and Tuğba Daştan.

The script for this special project, which was under preparation for nearly two years, was crafted by Ayla Hacıoğulları and Vilmer Özçınar. Produced by CineGenna Pictures and creatively produced by Esra Seyrekbasan, the film is directed by Levent Onan.

"The Last Dinner" is set to hit theaters simultaneously across Türkiye and Europe on Oct. 27, promising audiences an engaging cinematic experience that delves into the heart of the Republic's history.