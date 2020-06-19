"Lord of the Rings" actor Ian Holm died on Friday at the age of 88, his agent told British media.
Holm is best known for playing Bilbo Baggins in the "Lord of the Rings" film trilogy, but he also starred in dozens of other film and television roles.
"It is with great sadness that the actor Sir Ian Holm CBE passed away this morning at the age of 88," Holm's agents, Markham, Froggatt and Irwin, told The Guardian.
"He died peacefully in hospital, with his family and carer," the agents said.
"Charming, kind and ferociously talented, we will miss him hugely," they added.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.