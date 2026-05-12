Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi said Tuesday that modern conflicts are increasingly shaped by storytelling and media narratives, arguing that global perception is now influenced as much by cinema and news coverage as by events on the ground.

His remarks came during the opening of the World Decolonization Forum in Istanbul on May 11, hosted by the Enstitü Sosyal (Institute Social) and the NUN Foundation for Education and Culture. The forum addresses the historical legacy of colonialism and its continuing impact on global crises.

A special session titled “Cinema and Decolonization” examined the role of film in shaping political and cultural narratives. It was moderated by filmmaker and screenwriter Faysal Soysal.

Majidi opened his remarks by referencing recent violence in the region, saying many victims of the ongoing Iran-related conflict involving Israel and the U.S. have been civilians, particularly women and children. He pointed to the deaths of 165 schoolgirls in Minab as a particularly tragic example.

‘An age of narrative warfare’

Majidi said that contemporary conflicts are no longer defined solely by military force but also by competing narratives that shape global understanding.

“Until now, we tried to understand who is right and who is wrong through stories,” he said. “Because Western media wrote those stories, we were shown that Palestinians and Iranians were terrorists or aggressors. But recent years have shown that the real power lies with those who construct the narrative.”

He added that the struggle over public perception has become central to modern conflict.

“This is an age of narrative warfare – who writes the story, who interprets it and how it is presented to the world,” he said.

Comments on Western cinema

Majidi also criticized what he described as the influence of Western and Israeli cinema in shaping global perceptions, citing frequent Holocaust-related film production.

He said such films often reinforce narratives of victimhood and justification for state actions.

“Israel produces films almost every year about Nazi persecution and the Holocaust,” he said. “They present themselves as victims to the world, reinforcing the idea that antisemitism persists and that their actions are defensive. Through storytelling, they shape global perception.”

From theater to cinema

Majidi also reflected on his artistic background, saying he initially pursued theater before transitioning to film at age 22.

“I realized theater was becoming increasingly limited,” he said. “Cinema offers far greater possibilities for storytelling and expression.”

He said the 1979 Iranian Revolution played a significant role in expanding Iran’s film industry, creating new institutional support for filmmakers and encouraging diverse cinematic approaches.

Majidi added that Iranian cinema draws heavily from poetry and literature, distinguishing it from other global film traditions.

Working with children on set

The director also shared experiences from filming with child actors, including productions in Afghanistan. He said his directing style avoids traditional technical cues used on professional sets.

“We never say ‘sound, camera, action’ to children,” he said. “They don’t even realize when we are recording. Often they ask, ‘When are we going to shoot?’ We sometimes already have what we need, but we continue filming to keep their energy natural.”

The forum was attended by Turkish journalist and writer Sadık Albayrak and Esra Albayrak, along with other domestic and international participants.