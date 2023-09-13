Turkish director Melisa Önel’s highly anticipated film, “Aniden” (“Suddenly”), is set to make its Turkish premiere at the 60th Antalya Film Festival, aka the Golden Orange Film Festival, following successful screenings in the prestigious Tokyo International Film Festival and International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR).

Having made its debut at the Tokyo International Film Festival, the film is among the 10 selected for the eagerly awaited National Feature Film Competition at the Golden Orange Film Festival. It will be introduced to Turkish audiences for the first time in Antalya. Prior to its Antalya screening, “Suddenly” will be showcased at the world-renowned Vancouver International Film Festival, one of North America’s most respected film events, from Sept. 28 to Oct. 8.

“Suddenly” presents the story of Reyhan, a woman in her 40s who experiences a sudden loss – her sense of smell disappears completely. Rather than seeking treatment, she decides to embark on a journey to discover a new life for herself. To others, she may seem lost, but Reyhan seeks a newfound freedom within herself. Portrayed by Defne Kayalar, Reyhan delivers a nuanced performance as a woman striving to transcend the limitations encountered as a member of the human race. Reyhan has no interest in material possessions, obligations, career aspirations, or relationships. As she attempts to distance herself from the confines of her own body, she discovers a broader realm of desires and where true happiness lies.

The film, known for its captivating visuals and soundscapes, made a strong impression during its Tokyo screening and garnered praise. In parallel with the Tokyo screening, an interview with editor Patrick Frater was published in Variety, an international cinema and television culture publication, under the headline “Tokyo Film Festival: Turkish Director Melisa Önel on Finding Oneself ‘Suddenly.’” Film critic Adrian Martin, on the website of the IFFR, likened “Suddenly” to Krzysztof Kieslowski’s “Blue” (1993), evoking the sensitive, largely wordless subjectivity of Reyhan.

“Acclaimed photographer Melisa Önel’s second fiction feature evokes – with a reverential nod to Krzysztof Kieślowski’s Blue (1993) – a kaleidoscope of moods and sensations, as filtered through the sensitive, largely wordless subjectivity of Reyhan. She is like a phantom, blending in, appearing and disappearing amidst the textures and materials of urban existence. Defne Kayalar’s performance captures both her solidity and ephemerality,” the comment read.

“Reyhan in ‘Suddenly’ is a very modern heroine: She walks out on her partner and goes into hiding, spying on her family members and going so far as to take a menial job in a chintzy Istanbul hotel. Her life opens up to random, surprising encounters and unexpected friendships. She is haunted by her long-lost career as a figure skater and tormented by her rapidly deteriorating sense of smell,” it continued.

A still shot from film "Suddenly."

The cast of the movie also includes Öner Erkan and Şerif Erol, with Ayşenil Şamlıoğlu in leading roles.

“Aniden” is produced by Aniden Film and Vigo Film and received production support from the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism General Directorate of Cinema. It is a joint production between Türkiye, Germany and Serbia, marking Melisa Önel’s second film as a director. The executive producers of “Aniden” include Sinan Eczacıbaşı and Fırat İşbecer.

As “Aniden” continues to captivate international audiences, its Turkish premiere at the 60th Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival promises to be a significant event for Turkish cinema enthusiasts and film lovers alike. Don’t miss the chance to experience this thought-provoking and visually stunning film that explores the depths of human existence and the pursuit of true happiness.