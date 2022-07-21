Organized with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, MIKTA (Mexico, Indonesia, South Korea, Turkey and Australia) Film Days is set to begin in the Turkish capital Ankara on July 21-22.

MIKTA was established in 2013 as an intercontinental consultation and coordination platform. A grouping of Mexico, Indonesia, Republic of Korea, Turkey and Australia, the platform brings together five countries from diverse cultures and regions.

During "MIKTA Movie Days," hosted by Ankara, distinguished movies from the cinemas of Mexico, Indonesia, South Korea, Australia and Turkey will be screened free of charge at CerModern.

"Broker Trailer" from South Korea, "Museo" from Mexico, “Bizim İçin Şampiyon” ("Champion") from Turkey will be screened on July 21, while "Sultan Augung" from Indonesia and “The Sapphires" from Australia will be available to watch on July 22.