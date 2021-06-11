Daily Sabah logo

'Ring of fire' solar eclipse thrills world's northern tier

by Agencies Jun 11, 2021 11:44 am +03 +03:00

The top of the world got a sunrise special Thursday – a “ring of fire” solar eclipse. This so-called annular eclipse began at the Canadian province of Ontario, then swept across Greenland, the North Pole and finally Siberia, as the moon passed directly in front of the sun.

An annular eclipse occurs when a new moon is around its farthest point from us and appearing smaller, and so it doesn’t completely blot out the sun when it's dead center. The upper portions of North America, Europe and Asia enjoyed a partial eclipse, at least where the skies were clear. At those locations, the moon appeared to take a bite out of the sun.

AP Photo

An annular solar eclipse rises over New York City, U.S., June 10, 2021.

AFP Photo

The sun is partially eclipsed as it rises over lower Manhattan in New York, U.S., June 10, 2021.

AP Photo

An annular solar eclipse rises over Ontario, Canada, June 10, 2021.

A partial solar eclipse rises behind clouds, in Arbutus, Maryland, U.S., June 10, 2021.

An annular solar eclipse rises over construction cranes and the Peace Tower on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Canada, June 10, 2021.

The Canadian Press via AP

A partial solar eclipse is seen as the sun rises to the left of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, as seen from Arlington, Virginia, U.S., June 10, 2021.

NASA via AP

A partial solar eclipse is reflected on a glass panel before buildings of the Manhattan skyline, in New York, U.S., June 10, 2021.

AFP Photo

An annular solar eclipse rises over New York, as seen from Jersey City, New Jersey, U.S., June 10, 2021.

AFP Photo

An annular solar eclipse rises over Scituate, Massachusetts, U.S., June 10, 2021.

AFP Photo

