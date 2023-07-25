The filming of the second season of "Squid Game," the South Korean survival drama that swiftly became Netflix's most-watched show of all time, is currently in progress.

”Shooting has started,” Netflix manager Don Kang, vice president of content in South Korea, told Deutsche Presse-Agentur (dpa).

”We’re rolling and everyone is very excited to really see this come alive on the screen,” he said. A “very exciting cast” had been recruited for season two of “Squid Game,” Kang added.

New faces include Park Gyu-young, best known for her role in the Netflix series “Sweet Home,” and singer and actress Jo Yu-ri, a former member of the girl band Iz*One.

Showrunner Hwang Dong-hyuk, who won an Emmy for the first season, is also directing and producing the second season of "Squid Game,” according to Netflix information from the end of June. The streaming giant has not yet given a start date for the new season but reports suggest it might be coming in 2024.

”Squid Game” is one of Netflix’s most-watched shows worldwide so far, generating over 265 million views. Subscribers watched a total of 2.2 billion hours of the drama series in the first three months since its release in September 2021.

More than half of all Netflix subscribers have watched the first season of the show which lasts just over eight hours.

In what is a masterful mixture of thriller and social critique, season one revolves around a secret game show, where hundreds of highly indebted people from completely different social backgrounds compete against each other in children’s games to win millions in prize money. Losers are promptly killed in the macabre competition.

Actor Oh Young-soo won the Golden Globe for “Best Supporting Actor – Television” for his portrayal of contestant number One, and the South Korean series was also nominated in the categories “Best Drama Series” and “Best Television Actor – Drama Series.”

However, “Squid Game” has also caused some controversy – for example, as kindergarten children acted out the show.