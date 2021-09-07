Historic drought decimates California landscape

A historic drought across the U.S. West is taking a heavy toll on California. State authorities told some farmers in one of the country’s most important agricultural regions to stop taking water out of major rivers and streams because the drought is threatening the drinking water supply for 25 million people.
A nearly empty Lake Oroville is seen from above in Oroville, California, U.S., Sept. 5, 2021.
