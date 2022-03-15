A new documentary will tell the life story of famous Turkish chef Nusret Gökçe, better known as “Salt Bae.” The production will be shot by a famous American director.

Turkish steakhouse owner and chef Gökçe, who has a restaurant chain of more than 30 different venues around the world today, created a phenomenon by sprinkling salt on steak dishes some years ago. The gesture was imitated by celebrities across the world.

According to an article by tv100, Disney Plus, which will make a quick entrance to the Turkish market, took action to shoot the movie. A famous American director is expected to shoot the semi-documentary project.

It has been cited that the 38-year-old Gökçe is very excited about the project in which his life story will be told.

Similar film projects will also be carried out on the platform for special Turkish figures such as singer Barış Manço and actor Kemal Sunal.