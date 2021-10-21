Selma Blair was diagnosed in 2018 with multiple sclerosis (MS), a condition in which the insulating covers of nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord are damaged. While the American actress is in remission now, a new documentary detailing her journey with the disease has been shot by director Rachel Fleit.

"Introducing, Selma Blair" follows the actress as she undertakes stem cell treatment. The film shows Blair at her rawest, depleted by chemotherapy and consumed by her condition. Fleit said the crew worked around Blair's symptoms.

"I was very much aware that my subject was also not feeling well, you know, so we wouldn't do 12 hour days, we'd get these short chunks of time together. She'd let us know when it was time to go but no matter what the state was, the crew was there, Selma was available and open and willing to film which was amazing," she said.

Selma Blair (L) and Rachel Fleit arrive at a special screening of "Introducing, Selma Blair" at the DGA Theater in Los Angeles, California, U.S., Oct. 14, 2021. (AP)

Blair had advice for people who have recently been diagnosed with the condition.

"Don't just say, 'Oh it's not happening', but have patience. This took a while to build this nervous system in you. It might not go away overnight but there are disease modifiers... Patience and try not to worry. This is your body giving you a gift sadly of telling you 'slow down.'"

"Introducing, Selma Blair" is currently in limited release in theaters and will stream on Discovery+ on Thursday.