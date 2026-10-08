A diverse selection of local and international films will hit Turkish cinemas this week, ranging from horror and thriller to romantic comedy and action.

The new releases, scheduled to open Friday, include the Turkish horror film “Soy,” the supernatural thriller “Other Mommy,” the crime drama “Ateş,” the science fiction horror film “It Ends,” the romantic comedy “Medeni Haller,” the comedy “Spa Weekend” and the horror film “The Curse of the Seven Sins.” The 2024 horror film “Fall” will also return to theaters.

'Soy'

Starring Barış Arduç, Farah Zeynep Abdullah and Tuba Büyüküstün, “Soy” follows Can and his friends as they travel to a mysterious mansion in Istanbul after receiving a call from his dying grandfather.

After entering the mansion, the group becomes isolated from the outside world by a dense fog and falls under the influence of a supernatural force linked to a cursed painting. As the ancient curse takes hold, tensions and betrayals begin to emerge among the friends.

'Other Mommy'

Directed by Rob Savage, known for “Bird Box,” “Other Mommy” is a horror film adapted from Josh Malerman’s novel “Incidents Around the House.”

The film follows 8-year-old Bela, who encounters a mysterious entity in her bedroom that looks exactly like her mother. As the entity, which Bela calls “Other Mommy,” becomes an increasingly dangerous threat to the family, she must find a way to confront it.

'Ateş'

Directed by and starring Savaş Satış, the Turkish crime drama “Ateş” centers on Ateş, a Special Forces major whose brother is killed.

Determined to uncover the dark organization behind his brother’s death, Ateş finds himself caught between justice and revenge as he pursues those responsible.

'It Ends'

Directed by Alex Ullom, “It Ends” follows a group of recent graduates who become trapped on a seemingly endless two-lane road after taking a wrong turn.

As an inexplicable horror closes in and cosmic forces appear to be at work, what begins as an unusual night turns into a terrifying nightmare.

'Medeni Haller'

Directed by Selçuk Aydemir, “Medeni Haller” tells the story of Aylin, a successful divorce lawyer whose long-suppressed feelings resurface when her closest friend Engin gets married.

At a wedding, she meets Ozan, a civil registrar, and an unexpected relationship begins to develop between them.

'Spa Weekend'

“Spa Weekend,” directed by Jon Lucas and Scott Moore, the filmmakers behind “The Hangover,” follows three female friends who head to a luxury spa for a relaxing getaway.

Their plans for a peaceful vacation quickly unravel when an old friend with a talent for causing trouble joins them.