Brazilian superstar Neymar Jr. said Tuesday he was brought to tears by watching a Turkish blockbuster.

“People with children may understand what I feel right now. What a movie that was,” Neymar said in an Instagram story, sharing a photo from “Yedinci Koğuştaki Mucize" ("Miracle in Cell No. 7").

“I cried like a child,” he added.

The movie, directed by Mehmet Ada Öztekin, tells the story of a mentally impaired father who is wrongfully imprisoned for the murder of a child.

The authorities put him under maximum security, in cell No. 7.

After confiding in fellow inmates, he gets the chance to see his daughter.

The cast includes renowned figures from the Turkish film industry such as Aras Bulut İynemli, Nisa Sofiya Aksongur and Deniz Baysal.

The movie is a remake of the 2013 Korean film of the same name, which was released in October.